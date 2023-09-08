Open Menu

National Human Rights Institution Participates In International Conference On 'The Right To A Healthy Environment'

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 08, 2023 | 06:45 PM

MANAMA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 08th Sep, 2023) The delegation of the National Human Rights Institution (NHRI), headed by Maqsoud Kruse, Chairperson of NHRI, participated in the international conference on “The Right to a Healthy Environment” held in Bahrain on September 6th, 2023.

The conference, organised by the National Institution for Human Rights (NIHR) in Bahrain, had regional and international participation, under the theme "The Impact of Human Activity on the Right to a Healthy and Clean Environment: Practices, Challenges, and Solutions".

The conference included four sessions that addressed legislation and general concepts related to the right to a healthy environment and human rights. It also highlighted the experiences of national human rights institutions in advancing environmental rights and the role of official entities in preserving this right. Furthermore, discussions focused on human activities, offering solutions and recommendations to preserve biodiversity and promote environmental rights.

The conference shed light on the importance of preserving a healthy and clean environment, raising awareness about the impact of human activities on human rights related to the environment.

It encouraged a human rights-based approach to prevent negative environmental impacts. Furthermore, it discussed the experiences of national institutions, governmental and non-governmental organisations, and countries in protecting environmental rights, as well as the current practices and challenges related to preserving the right to the environment and proposing solutions in this regard.

The delegation included Fatima Al Kaabi, Deputy Chairperson, Dr. Ahmed Al Mansoori, Head of the Promotion of Human Rights Culture Committee; Ameirah Al Seraidi, Head of the Economic, Social, Cultural and Environmental Rights Committee; Dr. Zayed Al Shamsi, Head of the Legal and Legislative Affairs Committee; Amro Al Qahtani, Manager of the Chairperson’s Office, and Fajr Al Haidan, Head of the Executive Affairs Section at the Chairperson Office; Abdulaziz Alawbathani, Head of the International and Regional Organisations Department, and Fatima Al Hosni, Head of the International Relations and Communications Department.

