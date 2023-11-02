Open Menu

National Human Rights Institution Receives President Of The Organisation Of Islamic Countries’ Ombudsman Association

Sumaira FH Published November 02, 2023 | 10:30 PM

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 02nd Nov, 2023) ABU DHABI, 2nd November, 2023 (WAM) - Maqsoud Kruse, Chairperson of the National Human Rights Institution (NHRI), received Mr. Şeref Malkoç, Chief Ombudsman of Türkiye and the President of the Organisation of Islamic Countries’ Ombudsman Association (OICOA) and the accompanying delegation.


The meeting covered several key topics, including a discussion on numerous human rights issues at regional and international levels. The meeting also explored avenues to enhance cooperation and exchange expertise to advance human rights in different fields, which contributes to enhancing the role of the NHRI in promoting human rights culture, and share its expertise and capabilities with other Arab, Islamic, and international institutions that share common goals and aspirations.


The meeting follows the NHRI's previous visit to Türkiye, in response to an invitation from the OICOA.

During that visit, both sides exchanged valuable insights and expertise on human rights best practices.

