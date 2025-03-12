Open Menu

National Investment Strategy To Boost UAE's Global Hub Status, Says Minister Of Investment

Sumaira FH Published March 12, 2025 | 12:45 PM

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 12th Mar, 2025) The UAE’s National Investment Strategy 2031, launched by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, is a key milestone in cementing the country’s status as a global investment hub, Minister of Investment Mohamed Hassan Al Suwaidi said.

In a statement to Emirates news Agency (WAM), Al Suwaidi said the six-year strategy lays out a clear roadmap to attract more foreign direct investment (FDI), drive economic diversification, and ensure long-term sustainable growth.

The plan aims to nearly double annual FDI inflows from AED112 billion to AED240 billion by 2031, while increasing total FDI stock to AED2.2 trillion, he said, underscoring the UAE’s commitment to fostering a competitive investment environment that encourages innovation and global partnerships.

Key sectors such as industry, financial services, logistics, renewable energy, and information technology will be central to this transformation, ensuring the country remains at the forefront of emerging economic opportunities, he added.

“The UAE has long been a leader in forward-thinking policies that stimulate investment and economic growth. With 12 strategic programmes and 30 targeted initiatives, the National Investment Strategy 2031 will further position the UAE as a global gateway, enhancing investor confidence and driving a more dynamic, resilient, and open economy,” Al Suwaidi said.

