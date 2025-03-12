- Home
- Middle East
- National Investment Strategy to boost UAE's global hub status, says Minister of Investment
National Investment Strategy To Boost UAE's Global Hub Status, Says Minister Of Investment
Sumaira FH Published March 12, 2025 | 12:45 PM
ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 12th Mar, 2025) The UAE’s National Investment Strategy 2031, launched by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, is a key milestone in cementing the country’s status as a global investment hub, Minister of Investment Mohamed Hassan Al Suwaidi said.
In a statement to Emirates news Agency (WAM), Al Suwaidi said the six-year strategy lays out a clear roadmap to attract more foreign direct investment (FDI), drive economic diversification, and ensure long-term sustainable growth.
The plan aims to nearly double annual FDI inflows from AED112 billion to AED240 billion by 2031, while increasing total FDI stock to AED2.2 trillion, he said, underscoring the UAE’s commitment to fostering a competitive investment environment that encourages innovation and global partnerships.
Key sectors such as industry, financial services, logistics, renewable energy, and information technology will be central to this transformation, ensuring the country remains at the forefront of emerging economic opportunities, he added.
“The UAE has long been a leader in forward-thinking policies that stimulate investment and economic growth. With 12 strategic programmes and 30 targeted initiatives, the National Investment Strategy 2031 will further position the UAE as a global gateway, enhancing investor confidence and driving a more dynamic, resilient, and open economy,” Al Suwaidi said.
Recent Stories
MoHRE completes over 34 million smart transactions in 2024
Jaffar Express attack: 27 terrorists killed, 155 hostages rescued as clearance o ..
AIM Congress to host roundtables addressing global investment trends, challenges
UAE leaders congratulate President of Mauritius on Independence Day
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 12 March 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 12 March 2025
Ajman Ruler, Crown Prince receive Ramadan well-wishers
UAQ Ruler receives Minister of Culture, Sheikhs, Ramadan well-wishers
Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed attends Abu Dhabi Government’s Ramadan majlis Bar ..
EU reaffirms commitment to Sudan’s unity, territorial integrity
Saud bin Saqr receives Ramadan well-wishers at Iftar banquet
Maktoum bin Mohammed meets with Chairman of LGT Group
More Stories From Middle East
-
National Investment Strategy to boost UAE's global hub status, says Minister of Investment6 minutes ago
-
MoHRE completes over 34 million smart transactions in 20246 minutes ago
-
International Space Station orbits Earth for 150,000th time21 minutes ago
-
AIM Congress to host roundtables addressing global investment trends, challenges36 minutes ago
-
NASA's newest space telescope blasts off to map entire sky, millions of galaxies2 hours ago
-
UAE leaders congratulate President of Mauritius on Independence Day2 hours ago
-
Ajman Ruler, Crown Prince receive Ramadan well-wishers11 hours ago
-
UAQ Ruler receives Minister of Culture, Sheikhs, Ramadan well-wishers12 hours ago
-
Palestinian cause resolution relies on establishing independent state, rejecting displacement: El-Si ..12 hours ago
-
Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed attends Abu Dhabi Government’s Ramadan majlis Barzat Abu Dhabi12 hours ago
-
EU reaffirms commitment to Sudan’s unity, territorial integrity12 hours ago
-
Saud bin Saqr receives Ramadan well-wishers at Iftar banquet13 hours ago