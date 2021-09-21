UrduPoint.com

National Laboratories Receive UKAS Accreditation For 61 New Food, Veterinary Product Tests

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Tue 21st September 2021 | 08:30 PM

National laboratories receive UKAS accreditation for 61 new food, veterinary product tests

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 21st Sep, 2021) The United Kingdom Accreditation Service (UKAS), the UK’s national accreditation body for organisations that provide certification, testing, inspection, and calibration services, has approved 61 new tests of the National Laboratories Department of the Ministry of Climate Change and Environment (MoCCAE).

Currently, the department offers 410 internationally accredited laboratory tests for animal diseases, crop pests, pesticides and their residue in food products, veterinary products, water, soil, and fertilisers.

Moreover, for the 17th consecutive year, UKAS has renewed the National Laboratories’ ISO/IEC 17025 accreditation that outlines the requirements for testing and calibration laboratories regarding the quality system, technical competence, and accuracy of results.

In H1 2021, the department’s central and satellite laboratories ran 156,663 tests on 95,319 samples. Satellite laboratories are located at border crossings and conduct tests on samples from inbound consignments to verify their compliance with the UAE’s requirements before they enter the country and to expedite their release. Non-compliant consignments are either returned to the country of origin or destroyed on the spot.

Saif Al Shara, Assistant Under-Secretary for the Sustainable Communities Sector and Acting Assistant Under-Secretary for the Food Diversity Sector at MoCCAE, said, "Food safety and security are top priorities for MoCCAE.

In this context, the Ministry’s National Laboratories Department works diligently to raise the efficiency of technicians and equipment at its laboratories."

"International accreditation of laboratory tests is instrumental in ensuring the safety of traded foods and veterinary products. We constantly coordinate and follow up with international accrediting bodies to assess the compliance of existing tests for accreditation renewal and new tests for approval," he added.

In 2021, the National Laboratories Department has revamped its food safety monitoring processes throughout the production and trade cycles to safeguard public health and keep foodborne diseases at bay.

Pesticide residue MoCCAE has scaled up the implementation of the National Pesticide Residue Monitoring Programme that examines the levels of pesticide residue in fresh vegetables and fruits, grains, nuts, spices, honey, and milk. The programme is part of implementing Federal Law No. 10 of 2015 on food safety and its executive regulations. It aligns with the standard UAE.S MRL 1/2019 on maximum residue limits (MRL) for pesticides in agricultural and food products.

Related Topics

Water UAE United Kingdom Border 2015 From Top

Recent Stories

Abu Dhabi Chamber discusses prospects of economic ..

Abu Dhabi Chamber discusses prospects of economic and investment cooperation wit ..

16 minutes ago
 Hamdan bin Mohammed opens Gastech 2021 Exhibition ..

Hamdan bin Mohammed opens Gastech 2021 Exhibition and Conference

16 minutes ago
 Sharjah Ruler reviews latest archaeological discov ..

Sharjah Ruler reviews latest archaeological discoveries at SAA

1 hour ago
 France Against Possible Cooperation Between Mali, ..

France Against Possible Cooperation Between Mali, Russian Military Group Wagner ..

8 minutes ago
 Sotheby's to Hold First Ever Art Sale Show in Post ..

Sotheby's to Hold First Ever Art Sale Show in Post-Soviet Russia

8 minutes ago
 Four uplift schemes worth Rs 2.165b approved

Four uplift schemes worth Rs 2.165b approved

8 minutes ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.