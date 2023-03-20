National Library and Archives finalises preparations for hosting ICA Congress Abu Dhabi 2023

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 20th Mar, 2023) ABU DHABI, 20th March, 2023 (WAM) – The National library and Archives (NLA) has announced that it has finalised its preparations for hosting the International Council on Archives Congress (ICA Congress Abu Dhabi 2023) from 9th to 13th October under the theme ‘’Enriching Knowledge Society''.

The Congress' programme has been developed to fit well into the UAE's approach as an oasis for human coexistence and tolerance, Dr. Al Raisi told a symposium organised by the NLA to reveal details of its preparations for the event.

He said archives are memories of their nations and also has a role to play in enriching societies by promoting peace, tolerance, and cooperation in all their missions.

According to him, the programme will feature thematic topics revolving around Peace and Tolerance; Emerging Technologies: Electronic Records, Electronic Solutions; Sustainable Knowledge, Sustainable Planet: Archives, Records and Climate Change;Trust and Evidence; and Access and Memories.

He added that more than 100 countries will participate in the five-day congress and the organising committee had received more than 500 working papers.

She noted that ICA Congress Abu Dhabi 2023 will also mark the 75th anniversary of ICA.

Held every four years since inaugural session in 1950, the ICA Congress is now globally recognised as the most important forum for professionals, institutions and industries engaged with archives, records and information management.

The theme for ICA Congress recognises the transformational power of access to reliable information in the modern world.

It highlights the significant role played by archives in preserving and enabling access to government and institution records and to the multimedia documents embodying our societies. These archives constitute authoritative evidence of decisions and achievements and form part of our societal memory.

For sponsors and exhibitors, ICA Congress Abu Dhabi will provide a rare and valuable opportunity to engage with professional delegates and visitors from around the world.

It will also be a chance to establish direct contacts with key players in the middle East at a time of unprecedented interest in the fields of archival collection management, digital recordkeeping and public programming for education and the public.