National Library And Archives Joins Saudi Embassy In Celebrating Kingdom’s National Day
Muhammad Irfan Published September 25, 2025 | 03:15 PM
ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 25th Sep, 2025) The National library and Archives organised a historical photo exhibition highlighting the deep-rooted ties between the UAE and Saudi Arabia during a reception hosted by the Saudi Embassy in Abu Dhabi to mark the Kingdom’s 95th National Day.
Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, Minister of Tolerance and Coexistence, toured the exhibition during the official ceremony at Emirates Palace, where he viewed rare photographs documenting the UAE-Saudi partnership. He praised the National Library and Archives for its role in preserving national memory and strengthening the strategic bonds between the two countries.
Sultan bin Abdullah Al Anqari, Ambassador of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia to the UAE, commended the efforts of the National Archives and Library in documenting the enduring bilateral relations.
The exhibition featured dozens of rare images capturing official meetings between the two leaderships, reflecting a history of cooperation and integration across various fields. It drew strong interest from attendees, offering a glimpse into the milestones of UAE-Saudi ties and the harmony that characterises their relations.
