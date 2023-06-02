National Library And Archives' BoD Discusses Preparations For Hosting ICA Abu Dhabi Congress 2023

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 02nd Jun, 2023) ABU DHABI, 2nd June 2023 (WAM) - The board of Directors of the National library and Archives (NLA) discussed today the ongoing preparations for hosting the International Council on Archives (ICA) Congress in Abu Dhabi (ICA Abu Dhabi Congress) from 9th to 13th October, 2023.

Held every four years, the ICA Congress is now globally recognised as the most important forum for professionals, institutions and industries engaged with archives, records and information management.

The theme for ICA Congress Abu Dhabi is Enriching Knowledge Societies. This recognises the transformational power of access to reliable information in our modern world. It highlights the significant role played by archives in preserving and enabling access to government and institution records and to the multimedia documents.

The meeting also discussed updates on the NAL's new strategic plan and the proposed organisational structure as well as the content-creation strategy.