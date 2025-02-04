National Library & Archives celebrates national journey of Sheikh Suroor bin Mohammed Al Nahyan

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 04th Feb, 2025) Under the directives of His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister, and Chairman of the Presidential Court, the National library & Archives (NLA) has dedicated a hall to H.H. Sheikh Suroor bin Mohammed Al Nahyan documenting his enduring legacy and contributions to the nation's historical narrative.

The establishment of the Sheikh Suroor bin Mohammed Al Nahyan Hall aligns with the NLA’s commitment to collecting and preserving the nation's memory, safeguarding historical documents and records as valuable national assets, and archiving personal historical documents for future generations. This initiative aims to enhance national identity, ensure knowledge sustainability, and enrich historical resources.

These valuable collections add to the archival repository due to their historical significance, contributing to the collective national memory across various fields. They complement the historical documents already housed by the NLA.

The Sheikh Suroor bin Mohammed Hall highlights the National Archives and Library’s dedication to presenting historical documents and records in both traditional and digital formats using modern technologies.

Additionally, the NLA actively promotes the responsible management of government records as vital national assets and facilitates the transfer of historical documents and records to its archives, in alignment with the national strategy.

The hall contains written documents and documentary films that showcase aspects of Sheikh Suroor bin Mohammed’s life alongside the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, the UAE’s Founding Father, who entrusted him with key responsibilities since the early days of his rule in Abu Dhabi.

Visitors to the hall will have the opportunity to explore a significant chapter of the UAE’s history, highlighting the contributions of a key national figure. The exhibition includes a biography of Sheikh Suroor and details of the key positions he held between 1966 and 2003. Large wall-mounted screens display documentary films in which Sheikh Suroor shares personal insights from his time with the late Sheikh Zayed during the UAE’s development and prosperity. He also praises the nation's remarkable progress under its wise leadership. The hall showcases some of his personal belongings.

The dedication of a hall to Sheikh Suroor bin Mohammed Al Nahyan at the NLA is a tribute to his national contributions and role in the UAE’s progress and prosperity. It provides future generations with a window into the achievements of devoted leaders who dedicated their lives to the nation. This initiative strengthens patriotic sentiment, loyalty to the leadership, and national identity.

The Sheikh Suroor bin Mohammed Al Nahyan Hall underscores the importance of documentation in preserving the history of nations and highlights the NLA’s commitment to recording the legacies of distinguished figures who have made significant contributions to the country.

With its rich content, this hall represents a prominent milestone in the history and present of the UAE, reinforcing the country's prestigious position among advanced nations. It also emphasises the importance of family, individual, and institutional archives in completing the national memory preserved by the NLA. This initiative serves as an inspiration to continue the UAE’s ambitious journey, ensuring it remains among the world’s most developed nations by the time of its centennial anniversary.