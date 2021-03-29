National Marine Dredging Company AGM elects new Board of Directors

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 29th Mar, 2021) ABU DHABI, March 28, 2021 (WAM) - The Annual General Meeting (AGM) of National Marine Dredging Company PJSC (NMDC), one of the leading companies providing dredging, reclamation, and marine construction projects in the middle East, held on March 28, 2021, approved the appointment of seven new board of directors for the next three years.

The new board of directors are: Mohammed Thani Al Romaithi, Hamad Salem Al Ameri, Abdul Ghaffar AlKoori, Mohamed Al Qamzi, Yasser Saeed Al Mazroui, Mohammed Ibrahim Al Hamadi and Ahmed Amer Al Amry.

This follows the shareholder vote on December 14, 2020 as well as receiving all required regulatory approvals for the legal completion of NMDC’s integration with National Petroleum Construction Company PJSC (NPCC).

The new board members come with prevalent industry experience across multiple sectors, including energy and industry. Their extensive expertise will enable the Company’s Board to grow operations both in the UAE and in key international markets.

With their support and guidance, the new board will add to the company’s vision to achieve its future expansion plans and add value to the shareholders.

The election of the new board also marks the beginning of a stronger entity following NMDC’s integration with NPCC to build an engineering, construction and procurement powerhouse that supports the UAE’s strategy to build world-class infrastructure.

The combination of NMDC and NPCC (the Combined Group) creates one of the leading integrated oil & gas and marine services EPC players, with an established footprint across MENA and South Asia. The businesses are complementary, and the transaction provides significant revenue diversification for the Combined Group. By creating a single platform, the Combined Group is ideally positioned to capture growth opportunities in the UAE and in key regional markets, with strong capabilities across the value chain to support future expansion plans.