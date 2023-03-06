National Marine Dredging Group and Abu Dhabi Chamber sign MoU

(@FahadShabbir)

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 06th Mar, 2023) National Marine Dredging Company Group (NMDC Group) and the Abu Dhabi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ADCCI) signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to launch an initiative to maximise procurement opportunities and act as a catalyst for the development and growth of Abu Dhabi-based businesses through their participation across NMDC Group’s wide portfolio of national and international projects.

The MoU was signed by Yasser Zaghloul, Group CEO of NMDC, and Mohamed Helal Al Mheiri, Director-General of the Abu Dhabi Chamber.

As part of the MoU, the two parties will exchange information, data and experiences related to strategies, policies, and plans to ensure clarity of the requirements for the Abu Dhabi supply chain, which will lead to increased opportunities and growth across the private sector of Abu Dhabi.

Through its role as a networker, the Chamber supports the ‘Let’s Grow Together’ initiative by facilitating connections between businesses, suppliers, and other relevant entities, which helps boost strategic partnerships that contribute to the Emirate’s growth and prosperity.

The MoU aims to communicate the requirements for qualification to participate in NMDC Group’s projects, identify development and growth opportunities in the private sector, and maximise potential across the supply chain.

As a result of the MoU, NMDC Group and ADCCI are launching the ‘Let’s Grow Together’ initiative, under the slogan “Accelerating the Growth and Qualifications of Abu Dhabi Local Companies”. The initiative aims to enhance supplier awareness of market needs, increase their understanding of qualification criteria, open new procurement avenues and enable them to better meet clients’ expectations and capitalise on emerging trends.

Abdulla Mohamed Al Mazrui, Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Chamber, said, “The Abu Dhabi Chamber is a major contributor to driving the economic growth of the Emirate of Abu Dhabi and developing a diverse and knowledge-based economy, in line with our wise leadership’s vision.

As such, the Chamber is committed to fostering strategic networking opportunities for its members, enabling them to explore new avenues for operational success and contribute to the country's economic growth. Our ultimate goal is to establish Abu Dhabi as a leading global destination for business, and we will continue to work tirelessly to achieve this.”

Mohammed Thani Murshid Ghannam Al Rumaithi, Chairman, NMDC Group, said, “Through this MoU with the Abu Dhabi Chamber, the Group will be poised to enhance its supply chain ecosystem, support the broader diversification of Abu Dhabi’s private sector and ultimately maximise shareholder value.”

The Group CEO of NMDC said, “Through this initiative we aim to highlight the growth opportunities that small and medium-sized businesses in Abu Dhabi can capture as part of our ongoing AED 54 billion projects as well as capitalise on additional awards expected over the next five years and equip these SMEs with the toolkit needed to join NMDC Group on its ambitious growth journey.”

Mohamed Helal Al Mheiri, Director-General of the Abu Dhabi Chamber, said, “The initiative paves the way for the Chamber’s members to strengthen their commercial ties, contribute to advancing the country's supply and construction sectors, and promote expansion plans in line with the objectives of Abu Dhabi Economic Vision 2030.”

On the launch day of the ‘Let’s Grow Together’ initiative, which is set for 16th March and will run for three days, NMDC Group and ADCCI will highlight supply chain needs and qualification criteria for future projects, and host roundtable discussions to encourage dialogue between suppliers on Day 1, while days two and three will include on-site vendor registration.