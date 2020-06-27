UrduPoint.com
National Media Council Holds Meeting With Representatives Of Media Colleges In UAE

Umer Jamshaid 42 minutes ago Sat 27th June 2020 | 01:00 PM

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 27th Jun, 2020) The National Media Council, NMC, has organised a remote workshop for representatives and deans of colleges of media and mass communication in the UAE.

The workshop, which was attended by Mohammed Jalal Al Rayssi, Acting Director-General of NMC, focused on exchanging visions and ideas on media issues and discussing the most prominent challenges facing the media sector, and creating new mechanisms, opportunities and methodologies to support students and empower them during the postgraduate level.

The attendees reviewed ways to boost Emiratisation in the media sector, and the role of universities in qualifying Emirati cadres to work in the media field, as well as the importance of building bridges for communications between colleges and media institutions, both governmental and private.

Addressing the meeting, Al Rayssi said that the media sector enjoys unlimited support from the wise leadership of the country, who believes in the important role of the sector in promoting the UAE’s sustainable development at various levels.

He valued the great role played by college and university faculty members, who contribute to the qualification of highly competent Emirati media cadres.

The workshop addressed the importance of setting clear goals and strategies for training programmes to develop students’ capabilities and acquaint them with access to the latest developments and global events in most academic disciplines, in order to serve and develop the media sector.

The participants shed light on the importance of training young national cadres to gain adequate experience in the media sector, by providing them with the skills necessary to work in the media sector and increasing specialised scholarships in the media field.

The workshop was attended by deans and representatives of the media colleges at the United Arab Emirates University, Zayed University, Higher Colleges of Technology, University of Sharjah, American University of Sharjah, Abu Dhabi University, Ajman University, Emirates College of Technology, Al Ain University of Science and Technology, and Manipal academy.

