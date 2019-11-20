UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

National Media Council Organises Workshop On ‘Google Digital Solutions’

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Wed 20th November 2019 | 07:30 PM

National Media Council organises workshop on ‘Google Digital Solutions’

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 20th Nov, 2019) The National Media Council, NMC, organised a workshop, in cooperation with Google’s Digital News Initiative, on "Google Digital Solutions," at the Foreign Correspondents' Club of the UAE in Abu Dhabi.

The workshop, which is part of a series organised by the NMC, aims to promote positive digital identity and introduce policies, laws and regulations related to the UAE’s media sector, as well as to ensure the responsible and positive use of social media, and introduce content policies and mechanisms for reporting violations adopted by Google.

The workshop, which was presented by Samia Ayyash, Training Supervisor at Google’s Digital News Initiative, presented four key topics, which are stories, news ideas, and storytelling using google maps, and fake news and video verification.

The event also explained the use of available news verification tools, including reverse image searches that can help reveal the truth about published photos on the internet, social media and emails, as well as video verification through "InVid."

The workshop, which aims to increase digital awareness of Google’s public use policy, provided its participants with practical knowledge and a comprehensive overview of the latest media developments, especially with the emergence of social media.

Related Topics

Internet Google Social Media UAE Abu Dhabi Media Event

Recent Stories

Two die, three injure in Loralai attack

3 minutes ago

FPCCI hails relocation of Pak trade missions

3 minutes ago

Former Benin leader to return for talks after mont ..

3 minutes ago

Accountability process in cooperative dept to be e ..

3 minutes ago

Disbursement of special compensatory package among ..

3 minutes ago

Idris Khattak likely forcibly disappeared

20 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.