National Media Council organises workshop on ‘Google Digital Solutions’

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 20th Nov, 2019) The National Media Council, NMC, organised a workshop, in cooperation with Google’s Digital News Initiative, on "Google Digital Solutions," at the Foreign Correspondents' Club of the UAE in Abu Dhabi.

The workshop, which is part of a series organised by the NMC, aims to promote positive digital identity and introduce policies, laws and regulations related to the UAE’s media sector, as well as to ensure the responsible and positive use of social media, and introduce content policies and mechanisms for reporting violations adopted by Google.

The workshop, which was presented by Samia Ayyash, Training Supervisor at Google’s Digital News Initiative, presented four key topics, which are stories, news ideas, and storytelling using google maps, and fake news and video verification.

The event also explained the use of available news verification tools, including reverse image searches that can help reveal the truth about published photos on the internet, social media and emails, as well as video verification through "InVid."

The workshop, which aims to increase digital awareness of Google’s public use policy, provided its participants with practical knowledge and a comprehensive overview of the latest media developments, especially with the emergence of social media.