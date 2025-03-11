National Media Office launches Bridge Summit; inaugurates BRIDGE Non-Profit Foundation to chart future of global media

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 11th Mar, 2025) The National Media Office has unveiled the BRIDGE Summit, a global initiative set to launch in Abu Dhabi from 8th to 10th December 2025.

Announced during a special ceremony held in Washington, DC, the summit aims to explore the future of media, lead transformation in the sector, and enhance its contribution to the global economy by creating a dynamic and inclusive ecosystem that empowers media professionals, fosters innovation, and supports responsible journalism in the digital age.

The summit was announced by Abdulla bin Mohammed bin Butti Al Hamed, Chairman of the National Media Office (NMO) and Chairman of the board of Directors of the UAE Media Council, in the presence of Yousef Al Otaiba, UAE Ambassador to the United States of America, Dr. Jamal Mohammed Obaid Al Kaabi, Director-General of the National Media Office, and Richard Attias, Founder and CEO of Richard Attias and Associates.

The initiative reflects the UAE’s vision to establish strategic partnerships, foster media cooperation, and promote the exchange of expertise and experiences, contributing to the advancement of the global media industry.

The BRIDGE Summit is a unique media event designed to offer an exceptional experience for media professionals worldwide. It aims to attract heads of state, CEOs, and decision-makers from various countries, in addition to more than 2,000 media professionals. The event will also feature a media production exhibition with the participation of leading international media companies.

In a move that underscores the commitment to shaping a sustainable future for media, the Chairman of the National Media Office launched the BRIDGE Foundation, a non-profit organisation dedicated to empowering the next generation of media professionals and innovators, fostering responsible journalism, and redefining the role of media as a catalyst for development and transformation.

The foundation aims to drive a transformative shift in the media landscape by nurturing young talent, launching specialised training programmes, and providing research grants to foster innovative media solutions that uphold integrity and credibility. Additionally, it will serve as a platform to support media start-ups, connecting them with funding and international collaboration opportunities, thereby contributing to a more sustainable and influential media ecosystem.

Speaking on the occasion, Abdulla Al Hamed stated, "The UAE has always been a global hub for major events, a pioneer in anticipating the future, and a leader in media sector development. Inspired by the vision of our wise leadership to strengthen global partnerships and establish the country as a centre for media innovation, we launched the BRIDGE Summit to foster meaningful dialogue, develop solutions to current and future media challenges, and support the sustainable growth of this vital sector. The media industry plays an integral role in government and institutional efforts and serves as a driving force behind development strategies.

"

He further emphasised that BRIDGE aims to play a pivotal role in shaping the strategic direction of the global media sector by driving innovation, advancing knowledge, reinforcing media responsibility, and positioning media as a key catalyst for economic, social, and cultural development. He stressed that “the future of media is not to be awaited but to be shaped, and 'BRIDGE' will serve as the bridge that unites global media through a transformative vision centred on impact, innovation, and sustainability.”

He added that the launch of the BRIDGE Foundation aligns with the UAE’s vision to position media as a powerful driver of development by fostering an environment that enables media professionals to enhance their skills while harnessing the latest technologies and adhering to international standards. This, in turn, contributes to shaping a more impactful media ecosystem that upholds societal values and advances sustainable development.

Richard Attias stated, “The BRIDGE Summit is founded on the belief that partnerships, not isolation, shape the future—especially in media. Media is not merely a witness to history but a force that shapes it.”

He added, “The BRIDGE Summit will serve as a platform for interaction, collaboration, and year-round engagement, culminating in BRIDGE 2025—the largest and most influential media event in the world—set to take place in Abu Dhabi in December.”

Dr. Jamal Al Kaabi commented, "The BRIDGE Summit provides an unparalleled platform that brings together an elite group of leaders, decision-makers, investors, CEOs, thinkers, creatives, and media professionals from around the world.

The Summit embodies an ambitious vision to cultivate a modern media ecosystem that upholds responsible journalism and establishes new benchmarks in media and technology, keeping pace with digital transformations and shaping the industry's future."

He further emphasised that BRIDGE offers a unique opportunity to explore the future of media and develop innovative solutions that enable the sector to adapt to rapid transformations. The summit aims to address key challenges facing the media industry while presenting practical solutions, fostering promising economic opportunities, unlocking new avenues for investment, supporting start-ups in expanding to wider markets, and enhancing the competitiveness and sustainable growth of the media sector as a key driver of the knowledge economy.

The Director-General of the National Media Office concluded, "We are not merely building a media platform, but shaping a future where global media is redefined through a vision rooted in innovation and influence. The 'BRIDGE' Summit is not just a forum for discussion—it is a pathway for action and transformation, where minds converge to chart a new course for media based on collaboration, technology, and sustainability."