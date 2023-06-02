UrduPoint.com

National Media Office Presents UAE’s Role In Tackling Climate Change, Hosting COP28

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 02nd Jun, 2023) The National Media Office (NMO) on Thursday held an introductory meeting in Abu Dhabi to inform digital news platforms, content makers and influencers about the UAE’s role in tackling climate change and hosting COP28.

An implementation of the directives of H.H. Sheikh Zayed bin Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Chairman of the NMO, the meeting aimed to harness resources and efforts to raise public awareness about the significance of climate action and the country’s related contributions.

Ahmed Al Hosani, Executive Director of the NMO, said that the meeting aimed to establish partnerships and direct and ongoing communication with the media sector, which plays a critical national role in spreading the country’s messages and highlighting its achievements.

He also stressed the importance of influencers on social media platforms and new media in raising awareness about environmental and sustainability issues, encouraging community engagement, and supporting relevant national strategies.

During the meeting, the COP28 Presidency office explained why hosting the conference is vital for the UAE.

COP28 is a crucial milestone for global climate action, as it will review the global efforts to achieve the goals of the Paris Agreement signed in 2015. The world’s reaction to this review will be a significant topic at COP28 and attract considerable media attention.

Hosting the event reflects the country’s vision and its objectives as part of the ‘Principles of the 50’, which mainly focus on fostering sustainable economic development, especially as climate action has become a key pillar in attracting investment, building strategic alliances and diversifying the economy.

For its part, the Ministry of Climate Change and Environment showcased the UAE’s achievements in climate action and its Nationally Determined Contributions (NDCs) and talked about its strategic plan to achieve climate neutrality by 2050, stressing that the UAE has the largest source of carbon-free electricity in the Arab world.

The ministry also highlighted its efforts to educate the public on three main issues: how to adopt sustainable habits, how to utilise digital platforms to engage through climate action narratives, and how to ensure better understanding of climate action concepts and issues through providing simple narratives and explanations.

Such gatherings raise awareness about national priorities, according to the content creators and social media influencers who attend them.

COP28 will take place at Expo City Dubai from 30th November to 12th December, and see the attendance of 70,000 individuals, including heads of state, government officials, global industry leaders, private sector representatives, youth, civil society personalities, academics and climate experts.

