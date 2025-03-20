National Media Office provides insightful highlights of BRIDGE Summit

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 20th Mar, 2025) Abdulla bin Mohammed bin Butti Al Hamed, Chairman of the National Media Office (NMO) and Chairman of the board of Directors of the UAE Media Council, reiterated the UAE’s commitment—under the leadership of President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan—to fostering international cooperation and partnerships that drive the evolution of a knowledge-based and innovation-driven media landscape rooted in shared human values.

This commitment, he added, stems from the belief that media is a fundamental partner in comprehensive development, a catalyst for positive change, and a key driver in shaping a more prosperous and sustainable future.

Al Hamed made these remarks during a panel discussion titled, ‘’How the BRIDGE Summit Will Shape the Future of Media'', moderated by Anas Bukhash, the host of ABTalks.

The panel was part of the annual Ramadan gathering hosted by the National Media Office on Wednesday in Dubai. The event brought together leaders from government and private entities, as well as representatives from local, regional, and international media organisations. It also introduced the BRIDGE Summit, a global initiative launched by the NMO during a special ceremony held in Washington, D.C., on 10th March.

Speaking at the event, Abdulla Al Hamed said, “Our gathering today coincides with 'Zayed Humanitarian Day,' a landmark occasion in the UAE’s history. The late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan firmly believed that media is, above all, a humanitarian message rather than just a communication tool. He saw truthful words as a bridge for bringing people together and spreading values of goodness and peace. With this vision in mind, our Founding Father laid the foundation for a media approach built on credibility and mutual respect—one that fosters understanding and supports humanitarian efforts.”

He added, “Today, the 'BRIDGE Summit comes to embody this noble vision. It serves as a global platform to continue Sheikh Zayed’s legacy of leveraging media as a force for humanity and shared values. Our belief is clear: media should unite, not divide.”

NMO Chairman added, “The BRIDGE Summit is a sustainable global platform that connects the East and the West, fosters media integration, and keeps pace with digital transformations to shape a more impactful and responsible media future. Our endeavour for the Summit is to become a global reference for the media industry—anticipating its future, leading its transformation, increasing its contribution to the global economy, exchanging expertise and ideas, exploring opportunities brought by advanced technologies, and building bridges between media institutions, academia, and various business sectors.”

The NMO Chairman also drew attention that in recent years, the global media sector has undergone rapid and fundamental transformations, driven primarily by advanced technologies, particularly Artificial Intelligence.

"These changes highlight the growing need for stronger international cooperation to address shared challenges and ensure the sustainability of the media industry. In this context, the BRIDGE Summit serves as a global platform to strengthen international partnerships, exchange expertise, and establish the foundations for a future media landscape rooted in credibility, transparency, and innovation."

Al Hamed added that BRIDGE Summit, launched from the UAE, extends an invitation to the world to collaborate in reshaping the future of media for the benefit of humanity.

He reiterated the UAE’s commitment to forging strategic partnerships with leading global media institutions, working collectively to develop a global framework that regulates media practices in the digital era. This, he explained, will help build a robust and sustainable media industry—one that reflects the aspirations of societies, upholds the values of truth, and contributes to the creation of more stable and prosperous communities.

Al Hamed indicated that BRIDGE Summit is not merely a media event but a comprehensive, year-round initiative designed to foster engagement and collaboration in developing innovative solutions that keep pace with global changes and embed innovation within the media landscape.

The summit, he stressed, carries a clear message: media is a responsibility, and its development requires innovation, collaboration, and adherence to professional and ethical standards that reinforce its role in conveying truth and shaping a more informed future.

He highlighted the objectives of the BRIDGE Summit, which align with the UAE’s vision of leveraging advanced technologies—such as AI and Big Data—to support the media industry and deliver more accurate and interactive content that meets audience needs.

He also emphasised that the Summit aims to contribute to the development of proactive policies and strategies that enhance the media sector’s readiness to navigate rapid transformations. Additionally, it seeks to help shape the strategic direction of the global media landscape and define a future media model driven by knowledge, innovation, and social responsibility.

"To accelerate the achievement of BRIDGE Summit’s goals, we've announced the launch of the BRIDGE Foundation, a nonprofit organisation dedicated to empowering the next generation of media professionals, promoting responsible journalism, and redefining the role of media as a driving force for development and change. This initiative aligns with the UAE’s commitment to supporting impactful projects and nurturing talented media professionals, ultimately laying the foundation for a sustainable future for the media industry."

In conclusion, Al Hamed called on policymakers, media professionals, and decision-makers to actively engage with BRIDGE Platform, which serves as a global connector—linking continents through a fresh vision built on innovation and sustainability. He described BRIDGE as a dynamic space for dialogue and collaboration, dedicated to shaping a more impactful and responsible media landscape.

"Our success depends on our ability to communicate, actively participate, and uphold our shared belief that media is a powerful force for positive change," he stated. "Let us come together to shape the future of media, build new bridges of knowledge and influence that span the globe, and make BRIDGE a true gateway to a brighter media future—one that reflects our collective aspirations and contributes to a more stable and tolerant world."

For his part, Dr Jamal Mohammed Obaid Al Kaabi, Director-General of the National Media Office, highlighted key themes of the Bridge Summit during the Ramadan gathering. He emphasised the Summit’s role in strengthening global media collaboration, keeping pace with digital transformations, and providing a platform for meaningful dialogue among media experts and leading institutions. He described BRIDGE as “the UAE’s gift to the world.”

At the start of his statements, Dr Al Kaabi stressed that the gathering reflects the NMO’s commitment to introducing media organisations, government entities, and private sector stakeholders to the BRIDGE Summit and its strategic objectives. These objectives aim to enhance international media cooperation, foster comprehensive knowledge exchange and innovation, and contribute to shaping a forward-looking strategic vision. This, in turn, will enable media sectors worldwide to swiftly adapt to technological, social, and economic changes.

He further emphasised that the Summit—set to take place in Abu Dhabi this December—will be an unprecedented global media event. It will bring together state leaders, CEOs, policymakers, and media professionals from across the globe under one umbrella and a single platform dedicated to shaping the future of the industry.

He also highlighted that the Summit will feature a comprehensive media production exhibition, showcasing top national, regional, and international media companies. This exhibition will provide a unique opportunity to explore the latest innovations in the media sector and establish strategic partnerships on a global scale.

NMO Director General also highlighted that the Summit serves as a unique platform for supporting entrepreneurship in the media sector. It opens new avenues for innovation and creativity, offering an ideal environment for entrepreneurs looking to invest in the media industry. The Summit will provide a space for startups to showcase their ideas and technological solutions to leading investors and major corporations.

"This, in turn, creates real opportunities for emerging companies to expand their businesses, gain insights from global expertise, and access new markets."

The annual Ramadan gathering, organised by the National Media Office, also featured a panel discussion titled "Legacy vs. Innovators: How Media Has Evolved Through the Ages."

The session included insights from Rani R. Raad, CEO of Abu Dhabi-based IMI, and President and Operating Partner of Redbird IMI, in a conversation moderated by Richard Attias, Founder and Chairman of Richard Attias & Associates (RA&A).

Another panel discussion, titled "From Newsrooms to Algorithms: Who Controls the Future of Media?" brought together key industry leaders, including Bolurfrushan, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of AppliedAI; Julien Hawari, Chief Executive Officer of Million; Marwan Kai, CEO, MIS Gulf, and Aina Bawa, a social media influencer.