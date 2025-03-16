National Media Office stresses importance of adhering to national values, policies on social media

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 16th Mar, 2025) The National Media Office (NMO) has stressed the importance of UAE social media users upholding national values and principles of respect, tolerance, and coexistence.

In an official statement, the office emphasised the necessity of adhering to ethical and legal standards for digital platform use, and the prohibition of content that abuses or disparages national symbols, public figures, or friendly countries and their societies.

According to the statement, the office, in collaboration with relevant authorities, will pursue legal action against those who violate these directives, adhering to the country's laws designed to ensure a safe and balanced digital environment that encourages mutual respect.

Furthermore, the statement cautioned that sharing misleading information, hate speech, or defamation - whether directly, indirectly, or by implication - violates the law and is subject to strict legal penalties.

The office reiterated that all individuals share the responsibility of upholding the UAE’s reputation, as highlighted by President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, who reminded citizens that they serve as ambassadors of the UAE. He urged them to strengthen the UAE’s positive image through their knowledge, upbringing, and national identity, stating, “Every action you take, positive or negative, reflects your Emirati identity.

We are all responsible for shaping the reputation of this country, as each of us is a guardian of its honour and standing.”

The office urged social media users to act responsibly when publishing and sharing content across platforms. It reaffirmed its commitment to coordinating with relevant authorities to monitor violations and take appropriate measures while encouraging individuals to report offensive or non-compliant content through official channels, supporting efforts to maintain a credible and responsible digital media environment.

The National Media Office urged social media users to embody the morals of the UAE’s leadership, which sets an example in humility and high ethical standards. It emphasised that the behaviour of Emirati citizens on social media should align with the leadership’s vision of upholding authentic customs and values.

The office also highlighted the guidelines set by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, outlining the principles of an Emirati social media presence. These include embodying the wisdom and ethics of the Founding Father, the Late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan; demonstrating the UAE’s knowledge, culture, and civilisation; refraining from insults, profanity, or offensive language; promoting constructive discourse; and engaging positively with ideas, cultures, and societies.