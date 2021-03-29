National Media Team discusses several initiatives aimed at advancing Emirati media

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 29th Mar, 2021) The National Media Team discussed several initiatives aimed at advancing the Emirati media and presented the latest development trends in the UAE and the relevant role of the national media, with the attendance of Mohammad bin Abdullah Al Gergawi, Minister of Cabinet Affairs.

During the regular meeting of the team that was held today at the Emirates Tower, Al Gergawi stressed that all national action teams and institutions have exerted significant efforts to shape the country’s future development trends, adding that the outcomes of the 50th Year Retreat contributed to drafting a strategic framework for the country’s vision, to continue achieving the nation’s objectives and accelerate the journey of achievements over the next fifty years.

Al Gergawi also pointed out the key role of the national media in highlight success stories through an aware and influential media discourse, which will underscore the UAE’s achievements across all sectors. He also stressed the importance of motivating the state’s media organisations and promoting partnerships with local and international organisations, to showcase the UAE’s process of development and its unlimited ambition to be the best country in all areas over the next fifty years.

Al Gergawi then expressed his optimism and confidence at work of the team and those working in the media sector in preserving the country’s leadership and excellence, both regionally and globally, and maintaining the credibility of the sector.

The meeting discussed several ideas and propositions related to drafting a comprehensive framework for the media sector and its future. It also presented several advanced programmes and action plans aimed at addressing recent developments and benefitting from all available opportunities, to keep pace with the trends related to the UAE’s vision for the next fifty years and strengthen the country’s prominent regional and international status.

The meeting was attended by Saeed Al Attar, Head of UAE Government Media Office; Mohammed Jalal Al Raisi, Executive Director of the Emirates news Agency (WAM); Jaber Al Lamki, Deputy Head of the Defence Liaison Executive Department at the Ministry of Defence; Maksoud Cruz, Strategic Communication Advisor at the Ministry of Presidency Affairs; Tariq Saeed Allay, Director of the Sharjah Government Media Bureau; Ahmed Saeed Al Mansouri, CEO of the Radio and tv Sector at Dubai Media Incorporated (DMI); Abdulraheem Al Bateeh Al Nuaimi, Acting General Manager at Abu Dhabi Media; Mahmoud Al Rasheed, General Manager of the Arabian Radio Network (ARN); Hamad Al Kaabi, Editor-in-Chief of Al Ittihad Newspaper; Mona Bu Samra, Editor-in-Chief of Al Bayan; Sami Al Reyami, Editor-in-Chief of Emarat Al Youm; Raed Barqawi, Editor-in-Chief of Al Khaleej; Mina Al-Oraibi, Editor-in-Chief of the National, Nesrin Fakher, Deputy Editor-in-Chief of Al Roya, and Abdulhamid Ahmed, Editor-in-Chief of Gulf News.