National Month of Reading kicks off

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 01st Mar, 2020) To celebrate the National Month of Reading, the Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi has organised a series of activities and events aimed at establishing reading as an integral part of the lifestyles of people in the UAE.

One of the collaborators is the Kalima Reading Club, whose participation includes a series of workshops and children’s book reading sessions at the Children's library at the Cultural Foundation from 1st-15th March, 2020.

The reading club will also organise book signings featuring Emirati writer, Fahad Al Maamari, with his book, "The Sea in Popular Heritage", at the Sahara Centre in Sharjah on 4th March at 12:00, and Sara Al Shamsi signing her book, "Saif's Frond", at Al Ain’s Bawadi Mall on 18th March at 18:00.

Dubai Mall will host two consecutive book signings on 20th March, "Empowering Women in the UAE" by Azza Hashim at 16:00 and "The Sea in the Emirati Memory" by novelist Ali Abu Rish, at 17:00.

DCT Abu Dhabi will also organise 23 events across different locations where books will be sold at special prices.

To organise these events, DCT Abu Dhabi has collaborated with several UAE public and private institutions, including the Khalifa Bin Zayed Al Nahyan Foundation, Ministry of Culture and Knowledge Development, Ministry of Health and Prevention, Abu Dhabi Municipality, Department of Finance, Abu Dhabi Quality and Conformity Council, Family Development Foundation, Abu Dhabi Waste Management Centre, and Burjeel Hospital.

DCT Abu Dhabi also collaborated with Sharjah Book Authority, Wadi Al Hilo Ladies Club and Sahara Centre in Sharjah, City Centre in Fujairah, and other cultural centres in Ajman, Umm Al Quwain and Ras Al Khaimah.

The programme also includes a discussion session under the theme, "The Popular Poem and its Role in Lyrical Arts", on 24th March at Manarat Al Saadiyat, and the "E-book Training Workshop" at Manarat Al Saadiyat on Sunday, 29th March.

Taking place at Sahara Centre in Sharjah and at Deerfields Mall in Abu Dhabi on the same day, the programme also includes the "Introductory Session of the Kiosk", allowing the public to familiarise themselves with the latest e-books and audiobooks.

"Such efforts help us realise the UAE's vision for individual development, which is the cornerstone for the development of society. Therefore, we were keen this year to organise a rich and diverse programme to suit all members of society. We also focused on children's activities, with the aim of establishing a friendly connection between books and children from their early years, as well as making reading a daily habit and a lifestyle," said Abdullah Majed Al Ali, Acting Executive Director, National Library Sector at DCT Abu Dhabi.