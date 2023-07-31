National Olympic Committee closes nominations for Board of Directors elections

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 31st Jul, 2023) The National Olympic Committee (NOC) Election Commission announced the closure of the nomination period for the elections of the NOC board of Directors today, Monday, 31st July, 2031, after receiving all applications received from candidates who have the right to run for membership in the NOC Board of Directors, over a period of 19 days since the announcement of the opening of the nomination period on 21st July.

The head of the Election Commission consultant Omar Muhammad Miran issued its statement regarding the closure of the nomination period according to Circular No. (30) issued by the National Olympic Committee on 12th July, provided that the final list of candidates will be announced on 7th August. Candidate applications for 3 categories were received for the seat of the President, the seat of Olympic and non-Olympic sports federations, and the seat of women.

Consultant Miran stressed that the Election Commission is carrying out its functions in accordance with the specified timeline for the election procedures, which have gone through several stages, praising the cooperation of all members of the Election Commission and their keenness to complete the NOC elections in a manner worthy of the reputation and standing of Sports in the UAE.

He added that the Election Commission is in permanent session and meets on an almost daily basis to periodically monitor all developments until the completion of the elections scheduled on 22nd August and the final announcement of the new members of the NOC Board of Directors.

The NOC Election Commission had recently announced that, according to the new electoral list, the NOC Board of Directors will consist of 17 members, namely the President, 9 members from the Olympic federations, a member from the non-Olympic federations affiliated with the International Sports Federations recognised by the International Olympic Committee (IOC), one member representing the women's category, one member representing the Athletes Commission, and 4 members to be nominated by the President of the NOC and approved by the General Assembly