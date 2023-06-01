National Olympic Committee Discusses Federations' Plans And Preparations For Upcoming Sports Events

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 01st Jun, 2023) National Olympic Committee has reviewed the plans and programmes of the sports federations, discussing preparations for the agenda of the sports events during the current year 2023.

The meetings were held on Tuesday at the committee’s headquarters in Dubai, where 24 sports federations from various individual and team sports federations attended the meetings.

The Olympic Committee's Department of Technical and Sports Affairs discussed the requirements and needs of the federations to support their progress before the kick-off of the upcoming events, including the Arab Games in Algeria next July, the Asian Games in Hangzhou, China, September this year, and the World Beach Games in Bali, Indonesia, in which our national team for beach soccer was qualified, following winning the championship of the qualifying rounds.

In addition, Ahmed Khamis Al Hammadi, the player of our national rowing team, qualified following winning the silver medal in the men's singles competition in the Asian Championship held recently in Thailand.

During the meetings, the attendees unanimously agreed to the same goal and objective of competing in all sports events at all levels, and investing in the opportunity of support provided by the wise leadership by gaining new experiences and realising top achievements, as preparation for participation in the upcoming major events with rock-based determination of the UAE nationals and their love for forefront and first positions ranking.

Representatives of all sports federations praised the follow-up and support of H.H. Sheikh Ahmed bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Second Deputy Ruler of Dubai and President of National Olympic Committee, highlighting his ongoing guidance for continuous communication and coordination and harnessing the necessary capabilities for sports federations, including the Olympic Committee's digital platform, which includes unique digital content registering the sports data of the participants, players and members of the sports missions.

