National Olympic Committee, General Authority Of Sports Discuss Preparations For Asian Beach Games

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 09th Jun, 2020) The National Olympic Committee and the General Authority of Sports have discussed in a remote meeting preparation for the participation of the country's athletes in the Asian Beach Games to be held in Sanya, China, from 28th November to 6th December, 2020.

The two parties discussed the technical and logistical preparations for the upcoming event which include 17 sports and attract athletes from 45 Asian countries.

The games programme include swimming, water sports (open water swimming and water polo competition), beach athletics, speedboat racing, dragon boat races, mini basketball, sport climbing, beach handball, beach soccer, beach volleyball, wood ball, martial arts (beach wrestling and jujitsu), beach kabaddi, surfing, sail, Teqball, paragliding.

The Olympic Council of Asia launched the Asian Beach Games in 2008 in Bali, Indonesia, followed by the Omani capital Muscat in 2010, then the Chinese Haiyang in 2012, and the Thai Phuket in 2014, before Danang in Vietnam hosted the Games in 2016.

