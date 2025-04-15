National Olympic Committee Participates In 2nd OCA Gender Equity Seminar In Brunei
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 15, 2025 | 01:00 PM
BANDAR SERI BEGAWAN, Brunei, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 15th Apr, 2025) The National Olympic Committee (NOC) took part in the Second Gender Equity Seminar, organised by the Olympic Council of Asia (OCA), held on 14th and 15th April 2025 in Brunei.
The event welcomed 95 participants, including delegates from 43 National Olympic Committees, and featured 19 distinguished speakers from Asia and around the world.
Amal Bouchlakh, Member of the board of Directors of NOC, represented the UAE at the seminar. The seminar included a series of presentations, panel discussions, and three breakout workshops addressing key topics such as best practices from the National Olympic Committees, gender equality initiatives, and safeguarding measures.
Among the distinguished speakers and panellists were Mikako Kotani, Executive Board Member of the Olympic Council of Asia (OCA), Valerie Tarazi, Chairperson of the OCA Gender Equity Committee, Olympic weightlifting champion Hidilyn Diaz, Olympic gymnast and mental health ambassador Farah Ann Abdul Hadi, and Pannipar Kamnueng, AFC Women’s Referee Manager.
