National Olympic Committee to survey sports federations

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 01st Sep, 2021) The National Olympic Committee (NOC) will begin a series of field visits on Monday to conduct surveys on sports federations, associations and organisations, to assess their technical capacities at the national level.

The survey, involving 31 first and second-level federations, will comprise 11 pillars covering all aspects of work.

The committee invited all sports federations to fill in a questionnaire with the required information, which must be returned before 5th September, 2021.

The committee will start with the UAE Football Association on 6th September, 2021, followed by the UAE Basketball Association the next day, then the UAE Handball Federation on 8th September, 2021.

The survey will continue at a rate of four visits per week at all sports federations, ending on 27th October, 2021, with a visit to Emirates Aerosports Federation.

The survey’s 11 pillars include the federations’ technical strategies, their numbers of registered athletes and technical staff, the Names of eligible athletes who can qualify for the Paris Olympics 2024, and their financial resources.

Mohammed bin Sulayem, Secretary-General of the Committee, said conducting surveys and the sharing of required information by sports federations is the first practical step to analysing their working environment and drafting technical reports that include performance indicators for their departments and administrations.