UrduPoint.com

National Olympic Committee To Survey Sports Federations

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Wed 01st September 2021 | 10:15 PM

National Olympic Committee to survey sports federations

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 01st Sep, 2021) The National Olympic Committee (NOC) will begin a series of field visits on Monday to conduct surveys on sports federations, associations and organisations, to assess their technical capacities at the national level.

The survey, involving 31 first and second-level federations, will comprise 11 pillars covering all aspects of work.

The committee invited all sports federations to fill in a questionnaire with the required information, which must be returned before 5th September, 2021.

The committee will start with the UAE Football Association on 6th September, 2021, followed by the UAE Basketball Association the next day, then the UAE Handball Federation on 8th September, 2021.

The survey will continue at a rate of four visits per week at all sports federations, ending on 27th October, 2021, with a visit to Emirates Aerosports Federation.

The survey’s 11 pillars include the federations’ technical strategies, their numbers of registered athletes and technical staff, the Names of eligible athletes who can qualify for the Paris Olympics 2024, and their financial resources.

Mohammed bin Sulayem, Secretary-General of the Committee, said conducting surveys and the sharing of required information by sports federations is the first practical step to analysing their working environment and drafting technical reports that include performance indicators for their departments and administrations.

Related Topics

Football Sports UAE Visit Noc Paris September October Olympics All

Recent Stories

Third virtual session of ‘Digital Next Leadershi ..

Third virtual session of ‘Digital Next Leadership Series’ to highlight ‘Fu ..

16 minutes ago
 Gold rates in Hyderabad gold market on Wednesday 0 ..

Gold rates in Hyderabad gold market on Wednesday 01 Sep 2021

9 minutes ago
 Gold rates in Karachi on Wednesday 01 Sep 2021

Gold rates in Karachi on Wednesday 01 Sep 2021

9 minutes ago
 CCRI issues advisory for cotton

CCRI issues advisory for cotton

9 minutes ago
 US Consul General meets PA Speaker

US Consul General meets PA Speaker

9 minutes ago
 184 vehicles, 156 commuters, 113 riders fined over ..

184 vehicles, 156 commuters, 113 riders fined over violation of corona SOPs

9 minutes ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.