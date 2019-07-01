National OSI team finalises Dubai six-phase roadmap

(@FahadShabbir)

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 01st Jul, 2019) DUBAI, 1st July, 2019 (WAM) – The Telecommunications Regulatory Authority, TRA, hosted the 22nd meeting of the Executive Team of the National Online Services Index, one of the indicators of the UAE Vision 2021 National Agenda, to review the achievements of the plan based on the six phases concept, 'O6'.

The plan represents the roadmap for the UAE to reach the third position globally by mid this year, based on four pillars: simulating expectations at the local government level, addressing the challenges of the OSI, the impact of soft power, and the application of innovation factors.

The plan was divided into four phases, across six weeks each, where the sub-teams were assigned with a list of tasks to be completed before moving on to a new phase of six more weeks. These tasks constitute a participatory work programme among the relevant government entities.

Salem Al Housani, Acting Deputy Director General for Information and the eGovernment Sector and Leader of the OSI Executive Team, said, "During our discussions, we focused on the concepts and values of digital participation, open data and the provision of high-quality services through which we can create the global competitive advantage that allows us to achieve one of the top three global positions according to the United Nations’ OSI.

During the meeting, we also discussed the implementation of the O6 action plan. The results are scheduled to be evaluated by mid-July."

"During the meeting, we also reviewed the most important stages of the National OSI Team, and its accomplishments. Among the most important of these stages is the extraordinary meeting with His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, when he launched the official and supporting portals. This launch was followed by the formation of the task forces, the hosting of regional experts, and the organisation of specialised workshops," Al Housani added.

The OSI Executive Team comprises representatives of 11 Federal and local government entities. Its priorities include providing a sustainable environment and integrated infrastructure, in addition to achieving the planned objectives at the international level.