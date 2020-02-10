UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

National Pavilion UAE Searches For Environmentally-friendly Alternative To Portland Cement At 2020 Venice Biennale

Umer Jamshaid 26 minutes ago Mon 10th February 2020 | 05:30 PM

National Pavilion UAE searches for environmentally-friendly alternative to Portland cement at 2020 Venice Biennale

The National Pavilion UAE at the 2020 Venice Biennale will present an experimental solution to the critical environmental impact of the construction industry, with an exhibition exploring how salt and mineral compounds found in the UAE’s Sabkha (salt flats) could inspire the development of renewable building materials

VENICE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 10th Feb, 2020) The National Pavilion UAE at the 2020 Venice Biennale will present an experimental solution to the critical environmental impact of the construction industry, with an exhibition exploring how salt and mineral compounds found in the UAE’s Sabkha (salt flats) could inspire the development of renewable building materials.

The exhibition, titled "Wetland", is curated by architects, Wael Al Awar and Kenichi Teramoto. Through scientific experimentation and research, the curators are attempting to create a technological equivalent of Portland cement from the crystalised salt and minerals that form the UAE’s unique Sabkha.

"The cement industry accounts for eight percent of all greenhouse gas emissions in its production of concrete, which is the world’s second most highly-consumed material – so developing an alternative construction material without this high environmental impact is vital to shaping a sustainable future," said curators, Al Awar and Teramoto, Principal Architects of waiwai design (formerly known as ibda design).

They added, "Sabkha are among the UAE’s richest geological features, and their mineral makeup has the potential to create a renewable, natural building material that is equivalent in scale, cost and strength to Portland cement."

Laila Binbrek, Coordinating Director, National Pavilion UAE – La Biennale di Venezia, said, "This year marks the UAE’s 10th year of participation at the Biennale, and fittingly, our curators are contributing to the global dialogue around environmental sustainability and climate change from a distinctively local perspective.

"

The exhibition will be presented at the National Pavilion UAE at the 17th International Architecture Exhibition of the Venice Biennale from 23rd May to 29th November, 2020.

The 2020 Biennale is being curated by Lebanese architect, Hisham Sarkis, under the theme, "How Will We Live Together?", which encourages curators to consider how architecture can address global challenges requiring coordinated action.

Inspired by what Sarkis calls "the overlooked role of the architect as both cordial convener and custodian of the spatial contract", the National Pavilion UAE’s curators have partnered with teams at New York University – Abu Dhabi, the American University of Sharjah and the University of Tokyo, who will contribute to the exhibition’s innovative technical research.

In partnership with Alserkal Avenue, the 2020 curators occupied the space of Warehouse 47 at Alserkal Avenue, displaying samples of Sabkha, images and some of their experiments in preparation for the 2020 exhibition.

The National Pavilion UAE is commissioned by the Salama bint Hamdan Al Nahyan Foundation and supported by the Ministry of Culture and Knowledge Development, with a permanent pavilion at the Venice Biennale’s Arsenale – Sale d’Armi.

Related Topics

UAE Abu Dhabi Sharjah Sale Portland Salama Venice Tokyo New York May November Gas 2020 All From Industry (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Salfi Textile Mills Limited

Recent Stories

Rs.15 billion to be released to control inflation: ..

3 minutes ago

Russian Official Says Nord Stream 2 Pipeline to Be ..

2 minutes ago

Pearl Initiative, NAMA call for businesses to fost ..

26 minutes ago

Iran Hopes E3 States to Honor JCPOA Obligations - ..

17 minutes ago

Seven Arrested as Turkish Security Forces Foil Ter ..

17 minutes ago

Situation in Libya Becoming Global Threat Due to F ..

17 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.