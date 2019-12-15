National preparations for next 50 years are important: Saqr Ghobash

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 15th Dec, 2019) Saqr Ghobash, Speaker of the Federal National Council, FNC, stressed that the year of the national preparations for the preparations for the next 50 years are very important, because this anniversary stems from the spirit of the union and confirms the country’s achievements over the past five decades, as well as the completion of the construction process that was started by the founding fathers, who won the admiration and appreciation of the world.

Ghobash then pointed out that the 2020, the year of preparations for the next 50 years, is an ideal opportunity to prepare plans and proposals and organise national events, through instructing various bodies, institutions and ministries to work as one team and develop strategic initiatives for the UAE Centennial 2071.

Ghobash also noted that a business strategy was announced by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai and His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces.

This strategy embodies the meaning of national unity, foresees the future, and affirms the leadership of the UAE, as well as its success in Arab, regional and international leadership, he added.

Ghobash stressed that the year will be an exceptional year, and the FNC will continue its national role in the process of building, and the balanced overall revival witnessed by the country through exercising its legislative and oversight functions, while asserting that this will help the UAE achieve its ambitious targets for 2071, especially in the areas of Emiratisation, education, health, the economy and housing.

The country also aims to create a competitive knowledge economy based on innovation, creativity, advanced sciences, and investment in minds and qualifications, as well as promote the values of tolerance and coexistence, preserve its national heritage, customs and traditions, and create strong foundations for sustainable development for future generations, he concluded.