National Program For Artificial Intelligence Launches 'Learn AI Platform' To Enhance Students’ And Youth’s Awareness

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 02nd Aug, 2021) The National Program for Artificial Intelligence launched the "Learn AI Platform" to enhance students’ and youth’s awareness about the latest developments in the field of AI and its impact on the future.

The platform introduces youth to the most prominent universities and academic institutions that provide courses in various specializations under this critical discipline, in addition to the government and private sector entities that provide scholarships in this vital sector.

The initiative aims to provide a comprehensive AI awareness-raising platform, prepare a new generation of skilled Emiratis, and introduce students to the most prominent programs and courses related to AI studies and the universities offering them. It further enables students and high school graduates to make use of the best available options to pursue academic fulfillment and promote their future career.

The platform helps future talents to serve the UAE and build a better future for their societies, leveraging the accurate data presented on it about vital disciplines that best meet the requirements of the future labor market.

Partner ministries, Federal and local government entities, and universities include the Ministry of Presidential Affairs, the Ministry of Education, the Telecommunications and Digital Government Regulatory Authority (TDRA), Dubai Police, Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (ADNOC), Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA), DP World, Dubai Roads and Transport Authority (RTA), Emirates National Oil Company (ENOC), Mohammed bin Zayed University for Artificial Intelligence (MBZUAI), and Khalifa University.

Omar Sultan Al Olama, Minister of State for Artificial Intelligence, Digital Economy and Remote Work Applications, stressed that, under the wise leadership of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, the UAE government is keen to empower young Emirati talents with knowledge about future specializations to pave the way for their development, self-realization and skills enhancement, and enhance their active participation in building the future of the UAE.

Al Olama added that the Learn AI Platform supports youth, students and high school graduates interested in AI technologies to deeply investigate this field. It is designed to identify the accredited courses and the universities that provide high-quality education. This goes in line with the directions of the UAE government to pioneer in adopting AI technologies and solutions, being a key pillar of development and driving change in all aspects of life.

The platform supports the achievement of the objectives of the National AI Strategy, including promoting the UAE’s position as a global leader in applying AI technology in priority sectors, improving government performance, accelerating achievement, creating innovative work ecosystem, developing new promising markets with high economic value-added, attracting and training talents in the field of AI, and creatively leveraging human and material resources.

The National Program for Artificial Intelligence focuses on supporting AI and robotics, among other related technologies, to enrich, enhance and enforce government initiatives and programs in all sectors: social and community development, government services, global partnerships, information dissemination, insights and analytics and national security.