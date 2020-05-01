National Program for Happiness and Wellbeing launches community-driven initiative for workers' health safety

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 01st May, 2020) To mark International Workers' Day on 1st May, the National Program for Happiness and Wellbeing, NPHW, has launched a community-driven safety campaign to improve the health and social wellbeing of workers in support of national efforts to fight the novel coronavirus, COVID-19.

Titled ''Your Safety'', the campaign will urge members of the community to support efforts aimed at providing each worker with a personal box containing 44 safety and prevention items including face masks, gloves, sanitisers, food supplies and free sim cards to communicate with their families.

The initiative - a tribute to the workers for their contributions to the nation's development - is being carried out in partnership with the Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation and Emirates Red Crescent and is supported by Fazaa, the Ministry of Interior social initiative, and du.