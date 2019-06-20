UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

National Programme For Advanced Skills Launches ‘Skills Cube’ Initiative At Zayed University

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Thu 20th June 2019 | 06:45 PM

National Programme for Advanced Skills launches ‘Skills Cube’ initiative at Zayed University

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 20th Jun, 2019) The National Programme for Advanced Skills launched the "Skills Cube" initiative at the Zayed University’s main campus in Abu Dhabi to determine and enrich the skills of students, workers, and the general public with scientific and practical expertise.

The initiative launched under the "My Skill 12x12" campaign is aimed at creating new opportunities for employment and excellence in various vital sectors across the country and will include a number of activities and workshops on "growth mindset skills".

The launch was held under the patronage of Dr Ahmad bin Abdullah Humaid Belhoul Al Falasi, Minister of State for Higher education and Advanced Skills, and Noura bint Mohammed Al Kaabi, Minister of Culture and Knowledge Development, and was attended by students, administrators, and academic staff.

The National Programme for Advanced Skills that was approved by the Cabinet last month is based on five main pillars. It introduces advanced skills to the community and enables them to understand and measure them, all while inspiring community members to identify the skills they possess – all of which are objectives fulfilled by the "Skills Cube" initiative.

"‘The ‘Skills Cube’ initiative is an innovative platform for the constructive interaction between students, employees, and people with expertise in various fields, enabling all segments of the community to develop their skills and effectively contribute to the continuous progress of our country," Dr Al Falasi said, noting that the future skills which the initiative focuses on are rooted in the UAE Vision 2021 and the UAE Centennial 2071.

Noura Al Kaabi said, "This initiative will undoubtedly enhance the UAE’s pioneering position as a cultural and social model to be emulated. The emirate has set the benchmark for educating all members of the community and empowering them to play an effective role in development efforts, in implementing the objectives of the UAE Centennial 2071 Plan, and in strengthening the UAE’s status as a global hub for knowledge and creativity."

The event also included an interactive session with Faisal Al Hammadi, CEO and Founder of YACOB, which monitored food safety for students and a workshop on the Growth Mindset and Self-Development Skills.

The 3-metre-long "Skills Cube" is an advanced skills icon, consisting of four sides. The first side symbolises the "advanced skills talks" that people engage in about the skill of the month. Through a number of seminars, they discuss ways of spreading skills and motivating members of the community to participate in the journey of skills development. The second side is the "personal assessment of skills", which allows the audience to identify their most powerful skill.

The third side signifies the workshops to be held throughout the month in order to train community members to master the skill of the month, while the fourth side includes comprehensive information on advanced skills and the Strategy for the National Programme for Advanced Skills, as well as a screen for interactive videos.

Related Topics

Education UAE Abu Dhabi Progress Hub Event All Cabinet Employment

Recent Stories

Taxing industry in tribal areas to damage industri ..

23 minutes ago

MEPCO installs 7935 distribution transformers duri ..

7 minutes ago

Swedish Prosecution Says Will Not Appeal Court Ref ..

7 minutes ago

Pakistan Navy Conducts Annual Safety Review

28 minutes ago

OIC condemns terrorist attacks in Nigeria, Mali an ..

28 minutes ago

Trump's Iran Strategy 'a Self-Inflicted Disaster' ..

7 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.