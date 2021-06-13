National Programme for Artificial Intelligence signs agreement with Bahrain’s Nasser Vocational Training Centre

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 13th Jun, 2021) The National Programme for Artificial Intelligence has signed a cooperation agreement with the Nasser Vocational Training Centre in Bahrain (NVTC).

The agreement aims to strengthen the partnership between both sides in teaching artificial intelligence (AI) and digital economy skills, in addition to developing a related remote learning and training system, and exchanging relevant expertise.

During a remote meeting, the agreement was signed by Omar bin Sultan Al Olama, Minister of State for Artificial Intelligence, Digital Economy and Teleworking Applications, and Dr. Abdullah bin Nasser Al Nuaimi, Director-General of the NVTC.

Al Olama highlighted the keenness of the UAE Government to share its expertise with friendly countries, in implementation of the directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, to share the UAE’s successful experiences and benefits from advanced technologies, to create relevant opportunities and shape a better future.

Under the same framework, the programme received a delegation from the centre, led by Dr. Mustafa Al Sayed, Secretary-General of the Royal Charity Organisation and Vice Chairman of the board of Trustees of the Centre.

The delegation was also briefed about the key initiatives of the programme that are part of the UAE Strategy for Artificial Intelligence 2031.