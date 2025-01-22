National Programme for Coders, Samsung empower 4,000 students with AI solutions

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 22nd Jan, 2025) The National Programme for Coders and samsung Gulf Electronics have announced the expansion of their Galaxy AI Pioneers (GAIP) programme.

This initiative will bring artificial intelligence (AI) education directly to classrooms across the UAE.

The in-school programme aims to train over 4,000 students in Abu Dhabi and Dubai, focusing on AI, coding, content creation, online safety, and other AI-related disciplines.

The curriculum covers various topics, including AI and Python fundamentals, machine learning, deep learning, computer vision, AI robotics and natural language processing.

Dr. Abdulrahman Al Mahmoud, Director at the Artificial Intelligence, Digital Economy, and Remote Work Applications Office, emphasised that the UAE government is committed to empowering talented young national professionals to contribute positively to the digital landscape. This is achieved by developing technological skills and fostering innovation, which aligns with the UAE's vision of digital transformation and building a knowledge-based economy.

Al Mahmoud stated that the UAE seeks to empower youth and prepare them to tackle future digital challenges through advanced training programmes, encouraging entrepreneurship in technology sectors, and supporting ideas that enhance the UAE's position as a global hub for technology and innovation.

Shafi Alam, Director and Head of Direct-to-Consumer business & Corporate Marketing at Samsung Gulf Electronics, said, "By weaving artificial intelligence and digital literacy directly into daily learning, we're fostering a generation of innovators who will shape the UAE's digital future.

The overwhelming success of the pilot programme demonstrates the appetite for advanced technology education among young learners."

The curriculum delves into three essential pillars: a comprehensive coding & AI track that builds foundational technical skills, a creative content development module that harnesses the power of Galaxy AI tools, and a vital digital safety component that ensures responsible technology use.

The programme has begun rolling out across 15 British, American, and IB curriculum schools for students aged 11-14. Through hands-on experience with Galaxy AI devices and real-world applications, students are set to develop robust technological capabilities while learning to navigate the digital landscape responsibly.

The initiative includes a specialised course in online safety that will reach 900 parents and create a comprehensive support system for young learners in their technological journey.

This strategic initiative aligns seamlessly with the UAE Strategy for Artificial Intelligence 2031, reinforcing the nation's position as a global leader in technological innovation and educational excellence.

The 2024 GAIP programme saw three consecutive batches of over 140 young innovators trained.