National Programme for Happiness and Wellbeing Launches "Be Well" Campaign

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 01st May, 2020) DUBAI, 1st May 2020 (WAM) - The National Programme for Happiness and Wellbeing, and in conjunction with International Workers Day, launched today "Be Well" campaign, a community initiative aimed at promoting the health and safety of workers and supporting the national efforts to counter the new Coronavirus, COVID-19 pandemic.

The "Be Well" campaign is organised to commemorate International Workers' Day, which falls on May 1st of each year and in recognition of the efforts and contributions of workers in the UAE. The campaign is in partnership with the Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation, the UAE Red Crescent Authority, and supported by Fazaa and Emirates Integrated Telecommunications Company (du).

The campaign opens the door the UAE community to participate in providing the "Be Well" box for workers, while that contains 44 essential prevention and protection items for their safety, health and social support; such as face masks, gloves, sanitizers, food items, as well as a new phone sim card and calling credit.

Individuals and institutions can participate by donating through UAE Red Crescent Authority on their website, mobile application, SMS service or direct bank transfer to the Authority's bank accounts. The "Be Well" box will be distributed in coordination between the Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation and the UAE Red Crescent Authority.

Ohood bint Khalfan Al Roumi, Minister of State for Happiness and Wellbeing and Director-General of UAE Prime Minister’s Office said that supporting the wellbeing, health and safety of the society is of utmost priority for the UAE leadership.

She added that the "Be Well" campaign translates the directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, UAE Vice President Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai on instilling the values of giving back and social solidarity within the UAE society, and to overcome the ongoing global pandemic crisis. It also reflects the directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, on protecting our nation, its people and residents as a duty that we are entrusted with.

"The "Be Well" campaign aims to promote the health and safety of workers in the UAE and appreciated their efforts, in addition to supporting national efforts in dealing with the repercussions of the new Corona virus, in partnership with government and private organisations. The campaign also encourages the community to take part through their contribution donations to support workers in the UAE." added Al Roumi.

Al Roumi thanked the Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation and the UAE Red Crescent Authority, Fazaa and Emirates Integrated Telecommunications Company (du), and praised their efforts and cooperation in organizing this campaign, which reflects the true values of giving, solidarity, and collaboration to face the exceptional circumstances we are going through.

For his part, Nasser bin Thani Al Hamli, Minister of Human Resources and Emiratisation congratulated all the workers in UAE on the occasion of the International Workers Day and thanked them for all their efforts and contribution to the nation’s development journey.

"International Workers Day this year takes place during Corona virus pandemic that impacted the global economy, labour markets and the nature of work relations, as a result of precautionary measures applied by nations worldwide.

The UAE, and under the guidance and follow-up of its wise leadership, is taking all the necessary measures to protect workers, citizens and residents alike and providing all forms of support to employers and workers. This underscores values of respect for work and workers in our nation, which hosts people from around the world, who work and live in a unified and cohesive society."

"The Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation continues to implement policies and strategic initiatives aimed at making the labour market as an enabler for citizens, and an attractor for global skills and talent," stressed Al Hamli. He also pointed out that the "Be Well" campaign comes as an extension to the national campaigns aimed at educating and guiding workers with their rights and duties and supporting their happiness and well-being.

Dr Mohammed Ateeq Al Falahi, Secretary-General of the UAE Red Crescent Authority, stressed that the "Be Well" campaign translates UAE's leadership commitment to provide support for workers’ health and living conditions and protect them from the repercussions of the new Coronavirus COVID-19.

He said that the campaign, which coincides with International Workers Day, supports the national efforts to reduce the outbreak of the Corona pandemic, supports preventive and precautionary measures among workers, embodies the values of solidarity and compassion in our society, and provides an opportunity for everyone in the UAE society to participate in this initiative.

"We are pleased at the UAE Red Crescent Authority is one of the key partners of the "Be Well" campaign, which was launched by the National Program for Happiness and Wellbeing," he added stressing that the Authority will spare no effort in the success of the campaign, and enhance its activities through the logistical support of delivering the health boxes to workers in their residences through our network of volunteers deployed nationwide. That and in addition to supporting the campaign through the various media platforms, fundraising channels, and the mobilization of financial and in-kind contributions, thus expanding the campaign’s impact footprint nationwide."

Ahmed Bo Haroun, Managing Director of Fazaa pointed out that Fazaa's participation in this campaign is driven by the importance of joint work and collaboration and uniting efforts to overcome the current circumstances and Corona virus, in addition to working to improve the wellbeing for all members of society and embodying the concept of social responsibility called by the UAE wise leadership.

Protective and Health Supplies Box The "Be Well" campaign will be active throughout the holy month of Ramadan, allowing the community to participate in the campaign by donating AED 50 per box that is full with 44 essential health and safety items, including face masks, gloves, sterilizers and other personal care items. The box also includes a mobile phone credit for voice and data as well as a new phone sim card ,provided by "du", which provides workers with more social support by making it easier to connect with their families overseas.