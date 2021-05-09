UrduPoint.com
National Rehabilitation Centre: 19 Years Of Developing Drug Addiction Treatment Approaches, Tools

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 8 hours ago Sun 09th May 2021 | 10:00 PM

National Rehabilitation Centre: 19 years of developing drug addiction treatment approaches, tools

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 09th May, 2021) Since its establishment 19 years ago, the National Rehabilitation Centre (NRC) has sought to offer services to all segments of the UAE’s community, through utilising the latest methods of drug addiction treatment, prevention and rehabilitation.

In a statement to the Emirates news Agency (WAM), Dr. Hamad Al Ghaferi, NRC Director-General, said, "The laws in the UAE prevent drug addicts from legal liability if they voluntarily agree to receive treatment, which we take seriously at the NRC."

Drug addiction treatment comprises five phases, starting with a comprehensive assessment, followed by a treatment plan, re-assessment, removing narcotics from the patient's body, and treatment and rehabilitation under internal section programmes.

These are then followed by further treatment, rehabilitation in outpatient clinics, monitoring and relapse prevention, he added.

The NRC has signed a partnership agreement with the McLean Harvard Hospital and the Matrix Institute on Addictions in the US, he noted.

The NRC was established in 2002, upon the directives of the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan.

In 2020, the NRC treated 1,056 patients, and has helped 4,805 since its establishment. Some 51 patients benefit from virtual sessions held on a weekly basis by the NRC, as part of the "Matrix Relapse Prevention Programme" provided by its outpatient clinics.

The NRC is open for visits and can be contacted for reservations through the free toll number, 8002252, or via its platforms on social media.

