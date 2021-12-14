UrduPoint.com

National Security Advisor Of Bahrain Receives UAE Presidential Guard Delegation

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Tue 14th December 2021 | 06:15 PM

MANAMA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 14th Dec, 2021) Major General Sheikh Nasser bin Hamad Al Khalifa, National Security Advisor, Royal Guard Commander of Bahrain, has received a delegation from the UAE Presidential Guard led by Brigadier Musallam Mohammed Al Rashdi, in the presence of Lieutenant-Colonel Sheikh Khalid bin Hamad Al Khalifa, Commander of Bahrain's Royal Guard Special Force.

The National Security Advisor, Royal Guard Commander of Bahrain welcomed the delegation, lauding the deep-rooted fraternal relations, supported by the wise leaderships of both countries, and their steady growth in all fields, mainly in the military and defence field.

The sides also discussed a number of issues of mutual concern.

