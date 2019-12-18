National Service and Reserve Authority establishes enrolment standards for AI, robotics programmes

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 18th Dec, 2019) The National Service and Reserve Authority has established its enrolment standards for recruits applying to specialist programmes related to artificial intelligence, AI, and robotics, as stipulated by a Memorandum of Understanding, MoU, signed by the authority and the AI Office of the UAE Government.

In a statement to the Emirates news Agency, WAM, the authority revealed that Primary interviews have been carried out with national services recruits to identify their knowledge of programming, which will be followed by a written exam prepared by an accredited university.

The authority noted that the programmes stipulated by the MoU include the basics of programming, networks, firewalls, data and encryption, along with AI, adding that daily lectures will take place between 8:00 until 13:00.

After four months, final projects must be presented and will be assessed, in line with the needs of the authority and the labour market.

The authority also stressed that the programme’s recruits will go through several international exams to obtain accredited certificates that are valid for three years, including CCNA, CISCO and Security Plus.

The MoU aims to promote cooperation and exchange related experiences, to serve the community through empowering specialist national service recruits, supplying them with future tools, and encouraging them to innovate and enter the world of entrepreneurship.