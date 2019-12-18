UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

National Service And Reserve Authority Establishes Enrolment Standards For AI, Robotics Programmes

Umer Jamshaid 58 seconds ago Wed 18th December 2019 | 05:45 PM

National Service and Reserve Authority establishes enrolment standards for AI, robotics programmes

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 18th Dec, 2019) The National Service and Reserve Authority has established its enrolment standards for recruits applying to specialist programmes related to artificial intelligence, AI, and robotics, as stipulated by a Memorandum of Understanding, MoU, signed by the authority and the AI Office of the UAE Government.

In a statement to the Emirates news Agency, WAM, the authority revealed that Primary interviews have been carried out with national services recruits to identify their knowledge of programming, which will be followed by a written exam prepared by an accredited university.

The authority noted that the programmes stipulated by the MoU include the basics of programming, networks, firewalls, data and encryption, along with AI, adding that daily lectures will take place between 8:00 until 13:00.

After four months, final projects must be presented and will be assessed, in line with the needs of the authority and the labour market.

The authority also stressed that the programme’s recruits will go through several international exams to obtain accredited certificates that are valid for three years, including CCNA, CISCO and Security Plus.

The MoU aims to promote cooperation and exchange related experiences, to serve the community through empowering specialist national service recruits, supplying them with future tools, and encouraging them to innovate and enter the world of entrepreneurship.

Related Topics

World Exchange UAE Market Government Labour

Recent Stories

Preliminary results of the &#039;Status Report and ..

39 seconds ago

‘Talks@PTCL’ speakers enthrall the audience

9 minutes ago

Lahore Development Authority demolishes structures ..

1 minute ago

Terrorist involved in bomb blast in front of Pesha ..

1 minute ago

Lahore High Court issues notice to NAB on Hamza's ..

1 minute ago

Clashes Near Ukraine's Rada Leave 23 Law Enforcers ..

1 minute ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.