National Service and Reserve Authority holds workshops for recruits

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 08th Nov, 2020) The National Service and Reserve Authority, NSR, has participated, for three days, in organising workshops for members of the national and reserve service, intending to involve them in shaping the future of the UAE and putting in place the components of the UAE's comprehensive development plan for the next 50 years.

This is in line with the directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, to launch ''Designing the Next 50" project to shape the future of UAE.

Major General Pilot Sheikh Ahmed bin Tahnoon Al Nahyan, Chairman of the Authority, emphasised the importance of intensifying the institutional efforts in the country, along with the resources and capabilities possessed by the cadres, with their creative minds, talents and exceptional competencies, to design a new work system for the next 50 years and to create a vision in which all segments of society will rally around so that the UAE, during the next stage, will be the most distinguished country offering the best quality of life in the world.

As part of its participation in the UAE's comprehensive development plan for the next 50 years, the National Service and Reserve Authority held workshops for 600 recruits from the national and reserve service at the Foundation Training Centres, with the participation of Omar bin Sultan Al Olama, Minister of State for Artificial Intelligence, Digital Economy and Remote Work Applications, in addition to two workshops in the authority's headquarters in Abu Dhabi for 43 active duty recruits, and a workshop for 400 recruits from previous batches.

The participants also discussed a number of issues, including several aspects in the sectors of health, education, food security, artificial intelligence, sports, recreational activities, media and tourism, and they discussed opinions, ideas and initiatives that were proposed to discuss their future implementation.

Recruits participating in the workshops emphasised the need to involve all members of society in strategic planning, in a way that reflects the wise leadership’s keenness to continue its journey in the footsteps of the founding fathers, to enable future generations to achieve the goals of the UAE Centennial 2071 objectives.