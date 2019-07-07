National Service and Reserve Authority launches Foundational and Advanced Voluntary Summer Course

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 07th Jul, 2019) The National Service and Reserve Authority yesterday launched the four-week Foundational and Advanced Voluntary Summer Course for school students, in implementation of the directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, and in response to the wishes of students and parents who expressed their loyalty to the nation and its leadership.

The Al Ain-based course will be held in Khawla bint Al Azwar School and the Al Manama Training Centre, with the aim of enabling participating students to receive assistance from the course, which is part of the directives of the country’s leadership to encourage students to benefit from their spare time, in the interest of the community and the nation.

The authority coordinated with the Ministry of education to select the participants for the course, which is an opportunity to prepare students, both mentally and physically, through regular activities and training, as well as increase their awareness of their culture and history.

The course’s participants, who are between 13 to 16 years old, will undergo a special programme that will deepen their awareness, develop their loyalty, strengthen their belonging to the nation, and improve their leadership skills. They will be taught by trainers specialising in various sports and social topics, and supported by nutritionists, who will create a healthy and balanced diet.

Pilot Staff Major General Sheikh Ahmed bin Tahnoun bin Mohammed Al Nahyan, Chairman of the UAE National Service and Reserve Authority, expressed his pleasure at the directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohamed to organise the course, which is in line with the authority’s strategic plan to keep pace with the keenness of the UAE’s leadership to create a high-quality national service training programme that will prepare leaders who can support the Armed Forces in defending the nation and preserving its internal security during crises and emergencies, and are committed to the values of loyalty, belonging, sacrifice and good citizenship.

He added that the course will give its participants an opportunity to improve themselves, learn new skills, achieve success for their nation, ingrain the values of the authority among the entire community, help build the character of the nation’s youth, and promote the concept of good citizenship. Also, the course will positively affect their behaviour towards themselves and their families, community and nation, through ingraining the values of loyalty, belonging, unity, harmony, maturity, responsibility, courage, sacrifice and ambition.

Several parents and students praised the directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohamed to ensure that summer vacations are beneficial to students, stating, "There are many challenges facing students in the current era, the age of technology, so we must make their spare time beneficial and ensure that their vacations and holidays will give them new experiences that will improve their awareness."