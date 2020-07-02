National Service and Reserve Authority, SEHA sign MoU

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 02nd Jul, 2020) The UAE Armed Forces, represented by the National Service and Reserve Authority, and the Abu Dhabi Health Services Company, SEHA, signed a Memorandum of Understanding, MoU, to enhance their cooperation in providing medical examination services to national service recruits.

The MoU was signed today by Pilot Staff Brigadier Sheikh Ahmed bin Tahnoun bin Mohammed Al Nahyan, Chairman of the Authority, and Salem Al Nuaimi, Chairman of SEHA.

According to the MoU, SEHA’s medical facilities will provide medical examination services to the recruits of the National Service Programme subject to previous medical examinations and before their enrolment, according to the requirements set by the authority and the standards established by both sides.

Pilot Staff Brigadier Al Nahyan said that the signing of the MoU is part of the authority’s efforts to reduce the spread of coronavirus, COVID-19, and reinforce the health and safety of the 2020/2021 batch of recruits and all officers and trainers.

Recruits will be subject to medical examinations, he added, noting the importance of protecting them from the pandemic.