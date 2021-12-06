National steel industry gets representative body with formation of UAE Steel Producers Committee

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 06th Dec, 2021) UAE’s Steel Producers Committee, SPC, was launched today on the sidelines of the middle East Iron & Steel Conference, the event that brings the region's biggest players together with the global supply chain and currently running in Dubai from 6th to 8th December 2021.

The SPC has been formed to represent steel makers and associated businesses at ministries and local entities across the UAE in efforts to pro-actively improve productivity and the performance of its members with the intention of helping them reach their full growth potential and business targets, while resolving any issues that may occur in the future and introducing any relevant investment services or integrated infrastructure to its members locally and internationally.

Speaking at the introductory press conference, Eng. Saeed Ghumran Al Remeithi, Committee Chairman, Group CEO of Arkan and CEO of Emirates Steel, said that the UAE Steel Producers Committee has a vital role to play in the multi-billion-dollar industry. "The SPC has been set up to be an independent NGO that provides industry representation with the purpose of not only protecting steel producers and service providers across the UAE, but also to contribute to Operation 300bn, the UAE’s industrial strategy and UAE Net Zero by 2050 Strategic Initiative. In addition, the committee addresses the reality of challenges faced by the industry while strengthening working relationships with government, the private sector and joint ventures for the overall interest of the steel industry."

The Committee Vice Chairman & Managing Director at Taurani Holdings, Anil Taurani, spoke of how the SPC was committed to protecting the best interests of the UAE’s steel producers and associated businesses. "The SPC will be responsible for establishing a range of communication channels that serve the objective of promoting cooperation with both investors and stakeholders involved in the industry across the UAE. By uniting all steel industry leaders under one banner to create better regulations, rules and policies to the benefit of the steel industry, the SPC hopes to help maximise the contributions of the steel industry to the UAE’s sustainable economic growth and diversification.

Helal Mohamed Al Hameli, the UAE Chambers Representative on the Committee & Deputy Director General for Advisory Centers & Councils at Abu Dhabi Chamber, described the entity as a non-profit committee that has been formed to represent the steel industry. "In general, it is our mandated priority to protect the best interest of the UAE’s steel producers and the steel industry. Modelled on the traditional roles of Chambers of Commerce, our committee exists to help in generating a business environment which actively supports innovative development, promoting the SPC as the nucleus of a collaborative entity supporting business growth."

Amongst its objectives, the SPC will examine, adapts and improves the rules, regulations and policies in force that are beneficial for SPC members, and provide fair, balanced and satisfactory solutions for all stakeholder concerns to strengthen relations between steel makers inside and outside the UAE.

To improve productivity and the performance of its members, it will organise a series of workshops and training programmes, regularly issue publications and guidelines on relevant topics with the latest updates on steel news, and provide a wide range of e-learning resources and e-library data-sets packed with information on the steel industry.

The committee is made up of 15 industry leaders who are committed to boosting Emiratisation within the steel industry to meet Federal targets, and will be providing the necessary training and learning experiences for UAE nationals to forge a career in the industry.

Under the Steel Producers Committee, there are five sub-committees dedicated to steel manufacturing processes, including pipes and tubes, coated steel coils, reinforced steel bars, wire rod steel coils, raw materials, and steel sections.