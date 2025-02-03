National Team for Reviewing Impact of Data Centres on Energy Sector holds first meeting

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 03rd Feb, 2025) The National Team for Reviewing the Impact of Data Centres on the Energy Sector held its first meeting at the Dubai headquarters of the Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure (MoEI).

The meeting explored the development of data centres in the UAE and their influence on the local energy sector. It also highlighted the challenges facing data centres, ways to make them more sustainable, and the importance of adopting global best practices to ensure efficient operation of these centres.

The meeting drew the participation of Sharif Al Olama, Undersecretary for Energy and Petroleum Affairs at MoEI; Saif Ghubash, Assistant Undersecretary for Petroleum, Gas, and Mineral Resources at MoEI; along with team members from representatives of MoEI, the Ministry of Industry and Advanced Technology, the Ministry of Climate Change and Environment, the Telecommunications and Digital Government Regulatory Authority, the Artificial Intelligence, Digital Economy, and Remote Work Applications Office, Abu Dhabi Digital Authority, Digital Dubai Authority, Digital Sharjah Authority, Sharjah Digital Department, Department of Digital Ajman, the Electronic Government Authority of Ras Al Khaimah, Smart Umm Al Quwain Department, and Fujairah Digital Government.

The team is tasked with analysing and reviewing the impact of data centres on energy demand, evaluating the local market and projected economic return for this key sector, identifying all data centres in the country and classifying them according to specific standards, conducting a geographical study of the distribution of current and future data centres to ensure optimal infrastructure distribution, performing benchmark comparisons to review global best practices in data centres, and working on developing a Federal policy aimed at regulating the operation of local data centres.

During the meeting, Al Olama underscored the importance of collaboration among member entities to achieve the team's objectives, including adopting innovative solutions to reduce energy consumption and enhancing the operational efficiency of data centres.

He added that the formation of the National Team is part of the country's strategic directions towards digital transformation and enhancing sustainability in the energy sector. It is expected to contribute to the development of policies and regulations that support the sustainability of the sector and maintain the competitiveness of the UAE in the field of digital infrastructure.

He emphasised the need to develop innovative solutions to ensure a balance between the demands of technological development and the sustainability of energy resources in alignment with national goals.

He also highlighted the importance of establishing a comprehensive framework that includes analytical studies and clear recommendations based on accurate data, which will contribute to making strategic decisions capable of achieving the country's energy goals, particularly in clean and renewable energy.

