National vaccination campaign continues achieving objectives: UAE Government media briefing

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 05th May, 2021) Dr. Saif Al Dhaheri, Official Spokesperson of the National Crisis and Emergency Management Authority (NCEMA), stated that the UAE’s national vaccination campaign is continuing to achieve its objectives, underscoring the strength of the country’s medical and health system.

During the UAE Government media briefing on the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, he explained that 69.89 percent of the eligible category, people over the age of 16 years, have been vaccinated while 77.84 percent of people over the age of 60 have also been vaccinated.

The country has provided over 10,700,000 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine, at a rate of 108.99 doses for every 100 persons while the total number of COVID-19 tests performed has reached 45 million, he added.

Dr. Al Dhaheri stressed that the UAE is advancing steadily towards containing the pandemic and is planning the recovery phase, due to the cooperation of all state institutions and citizens and residents.

"The UAE's approach in containing the pandemic has become a model, thanks to the proactive vision of our leadership, the successes made by the frontline heroes and the efforts of our health institutions," he said.

He stressed the importance of taking the vaccination, which will reflect positively on the Emirati society and sustain the achievements made in fighting the pandemic.

He then urged the public to adhere to the instructions of relevant authorities, including respecting social distancing and wearing face masks even after being vaccinated, to ensure things return to normal soon.

He urged everyone to take the vaccine, more so because of the emergence of new variants of the virus.

He added that the national travel protocol has been revised to include eased procedures for vaccinated people in terms of quarantine, in line with the preventive procedures that ensure the safety of the members of the community.

Dr. Al Dhaheri highlighted the fact that as Eid al-Fitr approaches everyone is required to cooperate and adhere to instructions, avoid family gatherings, and visits, and limit it to families living together in one place, along with wearing of face masks and ensuring social distancing with the elders and people with chronic diseases.

He urged the public to congratulate friends and relatives through social media and via online platforms. He also asked them not to exchange presents and food with neighbours while stressing that people are required to refrain from giving children Eid bonuses and instead disburse the money through banks.