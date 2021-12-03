National Youth Orchestra with over 60 young musicians spell binds Global Village audiences at National Day celebrations

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 03rd Dec, 2021) National Day guests to Global Village enjoyed a heart-warming performance by the largest UAE-based student orchestra consisting of talented musicians from over 25 nationalities. The National Youth Orchestra (NYO) Dubai will continue to enthrall audiences on the Main Stage at Global Village until December 4 as part of the National Day celebrations.

Under the theme "50 Years of Togetherness" for the Golden Jubilee celebrations, more than 60 young musicians aged 5 to 17 years led by conductor Munir Bakieh, will be performing a unique rendition of the UAE national anthem as well as popular classical pieces by contemporary composers.

The multinational young musicians embody the talent, resilience and hard work that are at the core of the spirit of the UAE. During the 60-minute concert Maestro Bakieh unusually and symbolically hands off the baton several times to the young musicians who then lead the orchestra, just as the leadership of the country entrusts our youth with the future of the nation.