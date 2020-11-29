UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Nations Rise Through Their Peoples’ Sacrifices: Fujairah Ruler

Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Sun 29th November 2020 | 11:45 AM

Nations rise through their peoples’ sacrifices: Fujairah Ruler

FUJAIRAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 29th Nov, 2020) Countries are only built by their citizens, and nations only rise through the sacrifices of their peoples, said H.H. Sheikh Hamad bin Mohammed Al Sharqi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Fujairah.

In a statement given to 'Nation Shield,' the UAE Armed Forces magazine, on the occasion of Commemoration Day on 30th November, H.H. Sheikh Hamad paid homage to the nation’s martyrs who have sacrificed their lives for their nation.

Below is the statement in full: "Countries are only built by their citizens, and nations only rise through the sacrifices of their peoples.

We salute those who kept their promises [on the battlefield] and sacrificed their lives for the peace and security of our country. On this day, we remember the victories of our courageous men who have sacrificed their lives for their nation. The UAE’s martyrs have taken the responsibility of defending their country and have paid with their lives while fighting on the frontlines.

We renew our loyalty to our country under the wise leadership of President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, and all of us, civilians and servicemen alike, are determined to uphold the values of the federation, instilled by our Founding Fathers, to safeguard our country against aggressors.

On Commemoration Day, which is a precious national occasion, we celebrate our martyrs and express our pride in our Armed Forces officers and soldiers, who always support their brothers and sisters in their causes and fulfill their duties to defend their rights and preserve their country’s dignity; for they are role models of heroism and courage.

In the UAE, we reiterate our loyalty to the country, under the leadership of President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, and pledge to follow the values of the Union entrusted by the Founding Fathers. We shall keep our pledge, and we commemorate the achievements of the martyrs. Their sacrifices will lead our way and enlighten the journey and history of our precious country."

Related Topics

Martyrs Shaheed UAE Lead November All

Recent Stories

Martyrs will remain immortal in conscience of UAE ..

50 minutes ago

Martyrs are timeless symbols of patriotism: Mohame ..

50 minutes ago

&#039;We will forever remember those who sacrifice ..

1 hour ago

Latest Gold Rate for Nov 29, 2020 in Pakistan

2 hours ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

2 hours ago

Karabakh rivals adjust to life along new borders

11 hours ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.