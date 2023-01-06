Nationwide Pink Caravan Ride kicks off on February 4 coinciding with World Cancer Day

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 06th Jan, 2023) The 11th edition of Pink Caravan Ride (PCR), a breast cancer awareness initiative of UAE-based non-profit, Friends of Cancer Patients (FOCP), will commence its annual ride around the seven emirates on February 4th, coinciding with World Cancer Day, and marking the internationally recognised day with a unique awareness programme on all forms of cancer.

The Pink Caravan Ride’s inaugural day will raise awareness on the most prominent and preventable types of cancer, including breast, skin, colon, prostate and testicular cancer, in addition to childhood and cervical cancer.

The scheduled activities will also include free breast cancer medical screenings throughout the nationwide ride, including clinical, ultrasound, and mammograms for both women and men, aiding in dispelling the myth that men can’t get breast cancer.

To bolster support of the community, the Pink Caravan Ride calls on all those who live in the UAE to participate and rally their efforts, in line with the national commitment to raise awareness and combat the disease, to ensure the well-being of all individuals. Just through attending, the public can make a difference in supporting this important and noble cause.

As the ride is led by a procession of horses, equestrians interested in taking part in the pan-UAE awareness campaign, which will run between February 4-10, can register via https://www.focp.ae/rider-registration/

Reem BinKaram, Chairperson of the Pink Caravan Ride Higher Steering Committee, noted that the 11th edition’s start date coincides with World Cancer Day, which highlights the importance of concerted societal and global efforts to fight the disease as well as raising awareness of ways to combat cancer, including early detection, regular self-examination and leading a healthy lifestyle in general.

The Chairperson stated, “The annual ride draws strength and support from the Emirati society. Every equestrian, individual, institution, and location that participates in the Pink Caravan Ride raises our motivation levels and empowers us to continue our monumental task of raising community awareness and enhancing the quality of life for all.”

She added: “We are part of a community known for its virtues and giving, this is part of our identity and asserts our conviction that the annual ride through the seven emirates will once again yield amazing results, strengthening the UAE and its communities.”

Since 2011, PCR has been riding across the seven emirates annually to raise awareness of the importance of early detection of breast cancer, offering free medical consultation and screening to UAE residents. To date, 910 volunteers have dedicated over 400,000 work hours, 820 equestrians from many different nations have travelled more than 1,950 kms, and 986 PCR medical clinics have conducted over 75,000 free screenings, including 13,000 screenings for men.

The generated donations throughout the annual equestrian ride are dedicated to raising community awareness and providing the latest medical equipment for early detection screening for women and men in the UAE.