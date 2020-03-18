‘Native Fury 20’ military exercise resumes in UAE

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 18th Mar, 2020) The joint military exercise between the UAE and US armed forces, 'Native Fury 20', has resumed in the UAE, reflecting the military cooperation between the two friendly countries and their close military ties.

Brigadier Tariq Al Zaabi, Director of Native Fury 20, stated that the overall exercise includes a series of joint military training exercises, under the framework of a combined strategy to reinforce the military cooperation between the armed forces of the UAE and the US, with the aim of standardising their joint operations and raising their combat effectiveness, as well as to enhance their abilities to deter various dangers and threats.

The exercise also aims to strengthen their military ties, integrate their operational planning, management and implementation, and exchange expertise.

It has gained significant importance, not only due to its timing in a region experiencing an unprecedented crisis that the entire world is facing, but also because international and regional tensions require the UAE Armed Forces to be ready to defend the nation’s interests.

The exercise reflects the mutual awareness of the UAE and the US of the importance of cooperation to facing regional challenges and crises.