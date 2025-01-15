Open Menu

NATO Announces New Mission To Protect Undersea Cables In Baltic Sea Region

Faizan Hashmi Published January 15, 2025 | 04:31 PM

NATO announces new mission to protect undersea cables in Baltic Sea region

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 15th Jan, 2025) BRUSSELS, 15th January, 2025 (WAM) – NATO is launching a new mission to protect undersea cables in the Baltic Sea region, the alliance’s leader said on Tuesday.

Secretary-General Mark Rutte said that the mission dubbed Baltic Sentry would include frigates, maritime patrol aircraft and a fleet of naval drones to provide “enhanced surveillance and deterrence.

Announcing the new operation, Rutte noted that more than 95% of internet traffic is secured via undersea cables, and 1.3 million kilometers (808,000 miles) of cables guarantee an estimated $10 trillion worth of financial transactions every day.

Related Topics

NATO Internet Traffic Brussels Alliance January Million

Recent Stories

Tadweer targets reducing emissions across operatio ..

Tadweer targets reducing emissions across operations by 40% by 2035

2 minutes ago
 European Commission unveils action plan to protect ..

European Commission unveils action plan to protect health sector from cyberattac ..

3 minutes ago
 Russia charges 27 over Crocus terror attack

Russia charges 27 over Crocus terror attack

3 minutes ago
 Dubai International Project Management Forum opens

Dubai International Project Management Forum opens

3 minutes ago
 UAE prioritises sustainable development, says Nahy ..

UAE prioritises sustainable development, says Nahyan bin Mubarak

3 minutes ago
 Dozens of Palestinian martyred in Gaza, West Bank

Dozens of Palestinian martyred in Gaza, West Bank

3 minutes ago
Ras Al Khaimah celebrates record-breaking tourism ..

Ras Al Khaimah celebrates record-breaking tourism year in 2024

4 minutes ago
 Sharjah Police return over AED32 million to rightf ..

Sharjah Police return over AED32 million to rightful owners in 2024

4 minutes ago
 China enhances food security with advanced agricul ..

China enhances food security with advanced agricultural science

4 minutes ago
 Korea's employment growth slows to 3-yr low in 202 ..

Korea's employment growth slows to 3-yr low in 2024

4 minutes ago
 NATO announces new mission to protect undersea cab ..

NATO announces new mission to protect undersea cables in Baltic Sea region

4 minutes ago
 France’s Macron to visit Lebanon Friday

France’s Macron to visit Lebanon Friday

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Middle East