NATO announces new mission to protect undersea cables in Baltic Sea region

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 15th Jan, 2025) BRUSSELS, 15th January, 2025 (WAM) – NATO is launching a new mission to protect undersea cables in the Baltic Sea region, the alliance’s leader said on Tuesday.

Secretary-General Mark Rutte said that the mission dubbed Baltic Sentry would include frigates, maritime patrol aircraft and a fleet of naval drones to provide “enhanced surveillance and deterrence.

”

Announcing the new operation, Rutte noted that more than 95% of internet traffic is secured via undersea cables, and 1.3 million kilometers (808,000 miles) of cables guarantee an estimated $10 trillion worth of financial transactions every day.