NATO calls for enhanced cooperation with EU

BRUSSELS, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 22nd Jan, 2025) Radmila Šekerinska, NATO Deputy Secretary-General, has called for strengthening the partnership between NATO and the European Union.

Speaking today at the annual conference of the European Defence Agency (EDA) in Brussels, Shekerinska stated, “At this dangerous time for our security, intensifying our cooperation is essential.”

She emphasised that EU defence holds great importance for NATO as it is closely linked to transatlantic security.

Shekerinska added that in the face of growing strategic competition and destabilising campaigns against security and ways of life, increasing defence investment and production is a priority to ensure Europe's countries remain secure.

She welcomed the EU's enhanced efforts to strengthen the European defence industry and acquire the increasingly needed capabilities.

The Deputy Secretary-General stressed the importance of NATO and the EU working side by side to avoid duplication of efforts and identify further opportunities to leverage their unique expertise, tools, and resources.

She also encouraged the fullest possible participation of non-EU NATO allies' defence industries, highlighting their contributions of essential technological knowledge and urgently needed capabilities.