NATO Chief Stresses Stronger EU Partnership For Security
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 03, 2025 | 10:00 PM
BRUSSELS, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 03rd Feb, 2025) NATO Secretary-General Mark Rutte has underscored the significance of NATO’s partnership with the European Union, calling for swifter and deeper cooperation to tackle escalating security challenges.
Speaking at an informal meeting of EU leaders in Brussels focused on European defence, Rutte emphasised that the transatlantic alliance remains the cornerstone of European security, outlining shared priorities for NATO and the EU.
He stressed that ensuring Europe's security requires the EU and NATO to be both cohesive and complementary in their approach.
