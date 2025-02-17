NATO Secretary General welcomes US Special Envoy for Ukraine and Russia for discussion on ending war against Ukraine

- Home
Umer Jamshaid Published February 17, 2025 | 11:15 PM
(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 17th Feb, 2025) BRUSSELS, 17th February, 2025 (WAM) – NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte welcomed today, Lt Gen (ret) Keith Kellogg, United States Special Envoy for Ukraine and Russia, to the North Atlantic Council, for a discussion with Allies on ending the war against Ukraine.
Rutte emphasised the value of the extensive, ongoing consultations with the US administration, including at last week's meeting of NATO Defence Ministers. He also highlighted meetings in the margins of the Munich Security Conference with US Vice President Vance, Secretary of State Rubio, and other key members of the Trump administration.
The Secretary General underscored the importance of a just and lasting resolution to the conflict to secure a stable future for Ukraine. Rutte welcomed the initial responses from Allies to the US call for their increased involvement, noting that today's discussions provided yet another opportunity to align thinking on how best to support a sustainable peace.
