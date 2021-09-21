UrduPoint.com

Natural Gas To Play Pivotal Role In Powering UAE's Economic Growth For Next 50 Years: Al Jaber

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Tue 21st September 2021 | 12:30 PM

Natural gas to play pivotal role in powering UAE&#039;s economic growth for next 50 years: Al Jaber

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 21st Sep, 2021) Natural gas is set to play a pivotal role in powering economic growth in the UAE over the next 50 years, according to Dr. Sultan Ahmed Al Jaber, Minister of Industry and Advanced Technology and Managing Director and Group CEO of the Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (ADNOC).

Delivering the opening address of Gastech 2021, Dr. Al Jaber highlighted the UAE's leadership in natural gas and said "natural gas will support the nation’s vision for economic growth as set out by the Leadership in the 'Principles of the Fifty'."

"The Principles of the Fifty is a mandate for progress driven by 10 guiding principles aimed at making the UAE the most dynamic economy in the world. Gas will play a pivotal role in this blueprint for growth, as the essential fuel stock for our downstream hub in Ruwais and our industrial joint venture, TA’ZIZ," Dr. Al Jaber said.

Speaking virtually, he explained that the UAE is strengthening its position as a regional leader in natural gas and the emerging blue Hydrogen market. He attributed this leadership position to the foresight of the Founding Founder of the UAE, the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, who recognised the enormous potential natural gas offered and the need to balance economic growth with environmental protection.

"Our Founding Father Sheikh Zayed's commitment to the environment and truly sustainable development was the key driver. In 1973, at his direction, ADNOC stopped burning the associated gas from all its operations, and instead captured it and shipped it.

"In short," Dr. Al Jaber added, "we turned an environmental liability into a commercial opportunity. From that moment, when it came to gas, we never looked back. For almost fifty years the UAE has viewed gas in all its forms as one big opportunity, and we've built our gas business on a number of firsts."

He pointed out that the country was the first in the region to stop flaring and find economic uses for gas, the first to build a Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) plant, the first to produce ultra-sour gas at an industrial scale, and the first to store carbon dioxide and use it in Enhanced Oil Recovery (EOR) to liberate more gas.

The UAE is on track to achieve gas self-sufficiency as ADNOC leverages advanced technologies to expand into unconventional gas, tap into gas caps and unlock new reservoirs, as part of the company’s integrated gas strategy launched in 2018.

"At the heart of this goal, is the expansion of our producing assets, like Shah and the development of new ones, like the unique Umm Shaif gas cap and the Hail, Ghasha and Dalma project," Dr. Al Jaber stated, as he provided an update on ADNOC’s progress.

"Construction of artificial islands is underway and we are leveraging our experience in world-class developments to ensure costs are minimized and commercial benefits maximized for all our partners. Together, these projects will deliver over 3 billion standard cubic feet of gas per day, enough to power several million homes."

He went on to share his perspectives on natural gas markets and the role natural gas will play in the energy transition.

"As the world consolidates its recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, LNG and broader gas markets globally are tightening, with demand outpacing supply. Longer-term, the outlook is also robust, driven particularly by markets in Asia. Today, gas provides almost one-quarter of the world’s energy supply and will continue to play a critical role in the global energy system. No other fuel source can reliably supply the baseload power to heat and cool homes, drive heavy industry and expand economies, all while keeping emissions at a minimum."

Dr. Al Jaber added that as innovations are helping to make gas even cleaner and more sustainable, the UAE is applying technology to create zero-carbon fuels from gas such as Hydrogen. "Already at ADNOC, we produce about 300,000 tons of hydrogen a year. By leveraging our existing gas infrastructure and commercial-scale CCUS capabilities, the UAE can and will become a major player in the emerging blue hydrogen market."

Concluding his remarks, Dr. Al Jaber extended an open invitation for partnership in the UAE’s gas industry, noting that building strong partnerships across the world is one of the key principles for the UAE’s economic vision. "This has always been at the center of our approach to growth and it will remain the key to the future."

Gastech is the world’s foremost gas, LNG, hydrogen, and energy event. The 2021 edition is taking place in Dubai from 21st - 23rd September under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai.

Related Topics

Prime Minister World Technology Business UAE Dubai Company Abu Dhabi Driver Oil Rashid Progress Hail Hub Sultan Ahmed September Gas 2018 Market Event All From Industry Share Asia Billion Million

Recent Stories

National T20 Cup 2021 kicks off September 23 in Ra ..

National T20 Cup 2021 kicks off September 23 in Rawalpindi

11 minutes ago
 Malaysia reports 14,345 new COVID-19 cases, 301 ne ..

Malaysia reports 14,345 new COVID-19 cases, 301 new deaths

3 minutes ago
 New Zealand reports 14 new Delta cases as largest ..

New Zealand reports 14 new Delta cases as largest city eases COVID-19 restrictio ..

3 minutes ago
 China endeavors to enhance int'l air logistics sec ..

China endeavors to enhance int'l air logistics sector

3 minutes ago
 Elaborate security arrangements afoot for anti-pol ..

Elaborate security arrangements afoot for anti-polio drive in Kohat

3 minutes ago
 Ukraine extends COVID-19 quarantine till Dec. 31

Ukraine extends COVID-19 quarantine till Dec. 31

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.